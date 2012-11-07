* Rouble gains against dollar and euro as risk appetite revives * Weaker dollar lifts oil price, boosting Russian assets * Rally seen as temporary as attention returns to euro zone By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Nov 7 The rouble, Russian stocks and bonds all gained on Wednesday morning as Barack Obama's re-election as U.S. President weakened the dollar and caused a revival in global appetite for risk assets. At 0735 GMT the rouble was up 0.7 percent to 31.28 against the dollar . The Russian currency also rose against the euro, gaining 0.2 percent to 40.28, leaving the rouble 0.4 percent stronger at 35.33 against the euro-dollar currency basket. "Obama's re-election has turned on "risk-on" in the short term. Tactically the rouble may rise, but subsequently the situation is uncertain," said Petr Neimyshev, a trader at Otkritie. He predicted the rouble would strengthen to 30.00-30.10 against the dollar, with the downside for the rouble limited to 30.50. Analysts at ING said in a note that markets were interpreting Obama's victory as negative for the dollar because it signified a continuation of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus policies. They predicted the rouble would continue strengthening until the end of this week or the beginning of next week. "Today the rouble is scarcely under threat, but it's too soon to talk about a long-term trend for it to strengthen," they wrote. Russian analysts also said that a weaker dollar and continuation of U.S. monetary stimulus should be positive for commodity prices. Brent rose $3 overnight to over $110 per barrel, helping Russian assets as oil is the country's chief export. The stronger rouble and oil price helped lift the dollar-denominated RTS index of Russian stocks, which gained 0.8 percent to 1460.6. The rouble-denominated MICEX index strengthened more modestly, rising by 0.2 percent to 1449.3 points. Russian bonds were also stronger, with the yield on the country's benchmark 2030 Eurobond tightening five basis points overnight to 2.78 percent. However, the muted reaction of the MICEX despite the higher oil price indicated scepticism that the U.S. election result would fundamentally address global economic problems centred on the euro zone, making a sustained stock market rally unlikely. "Barack Obama's preservation of power will probably lead only to a short-term effect (on Russian stocks). Soon players will again turn their attention to European problems," ATON analyst Elena Kozhukhova wrote in a morning note, predicting that the Russian market bounce provided by Obama's re-election would fade as investors used the occasion to lock in profits. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1449.30 2.84 0.20 3.36 RTS 1460.56 11.58 0.80 5.69 London ADRs 832.62 6.41 0.78 6.96 Emrg Mkt 1013.31 7.04 0.70 10.58 Indx MSCI Russia 774.53 5.66 0.74 5.13 Sberbank 91.54 0.20 0.22 16.08 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.67 -5.67 Gazprom 147.03 1.03 0.71 -14.17 LUKOIL 1959.90 5.90 0.30 15.12 Rostelecom 123.95 1.95 1.60 -18.45 Dollar/Roub 31.28 -0.20 -0.65 -2.70 e Euro/Rouble 40.28 -0.06 -0.16 -3.50 Rouble 35.33 -0.14 -0.40 -3.11 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.38 7.35 0.07 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.70 6.20 5.99 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0735 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Susan Fenton)