* Obama's re-election causes short-lived bounce in Russian assets * Rouble gives up most gains against dollar, up against euro * Russian stocks fall on profit-taking, softening oil price * Russian bonds in demand ahead of market liberalisation (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Nov 7 A rally in Russian asset prices following Barack Obama's re-election as U.S. president proved short-lived on Wednesday, as attention returned to the euro zone's problems, although a weaker euro helped push the rouble higher. At 1345 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index of Russian stocks was down 0.7 percent to 1,438.8 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.9 percent to 1,433.8 points. The rouble, Russian stocks and bonds had seen a bounce in the morning on the news of Obama's victory, with an end to political uncertainty in the United States helping revive demand for risk assets globally and a weaker dollar contributing to a stronger price for oil, Russia's main export. The rouble shed most of its gains against the dollar during the afternoon, however, leaving it just 0.2 percent higher at 31.43 by 1345 GMT. The Russian currency continued to strengthen against the euro , gaining 0.6 percent to 40.10, leaving the rouble 0.4 percent stronger at 35.33 against the euro-dollar currency basket. Analysts at ING said in a morning note that markets were interpreting Obama's victory as negative for the dollar because it signified a continuation of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus policies. Russian analysts also said that a weaker dollar and continued U.S. monetary stimulus should be positive for prices of Russia's commodity exports. However, after a strong rally overnight, Brent fell back on Wednesday to around $110 per barrel as markets' attention shifted back to the euro zone's sickly economy. The recovery in the dollar and falling oil prices wiped out morning gains in Russia's stock indexes, sending them into negative territory in the afternoon. "In the Russian market there is only life in the shares of companies with corporate stories. The rest of the market is dead," said Ivan Samokhin, head of equity sales at Aton. He predicted the Russian stock market would continue declining until the end of the week as investors lock in profits. Russian bonds ended the day slightly stronger, with the yield on the country's benchmark 2030 Eurobond tightening four basis points compared with Tuesday to 2.79 percent. Russia saw healthy demand for 10-year OFZ treasury bonds at an auction on Wednesday, selling most of the 35 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) on offer at an average yield of 7.42 percent. The success of the auction reflects the rising interest from foreign investors in the domestic rouble bond market because of market liberalisation, with international settlement systems Euroclear and Clearstream expected to begin trading OFZs in a matter of weeks. Demand for rouble-denominated debt may also have been stimulated by a surprise fall in inflation to 6.5 percent on Tuesday, which reduces the likelihood that the central bank will raise interest rates at its next policy meeting on Friday. But in a monetary policy strategy document published on Wednesday, the central bank said it expects inflation to reach 7 percent by the end of the year, well above its original target of 5-6 percent. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1433.81 -12.65 -0.87 2.25 RTS 1438.76 -10.22 -0.71 4.12 London 827.68 -4.94 -0.59 6.32 ADRs Emrg Mkt 1010.72 4.45 0.44 10.29 Indx MSCI 763.53 -5.34 -0.69 3.63 Russia Sberbank 90.38 -0.96 -1.05 14.61 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.98 -7.23 Gazprom 144.84 -1.16 -0.79 -15.45 LUKOIL 1935.90 -18.30 -0.94 13.71 Rostelecom 123.22 1.22 1.00 -18.93 Dollar/Rou 31.43 -0.06 -0.18 -2.24 le Euro/Roubl 40.10 -0.24 -0.59 -3.92 Rouble 35.33 -0.14 -0.39 -3.10 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.39 7.37 0.02 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.75 6.25 5.99 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1345 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Catherine Evans)