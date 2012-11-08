* Norilsk, RUSAL shares up on progress in talks * RTS, MICEX down reflecting global trends * Rouble weakens on oil By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Nov 8 The world's top miners of aluminium, nickel and palladium were among a tiny bunch of gainers on Moscow's stock market on Thursday, with most Russian assets tracking global share indices lower. Shares of nickel producer Norilsk Nickel were up 0.1 percent by 0715 GMT after Russian media reported progress in the settling of a long-running dispute between the company's key shareholders. Aluminium producer RUSAL, which is controlled by Norilsk billionaire shareholder Oleg Deripaska, saw its Moscow shares trading up 1.2 percent. Its shares were unchanged in Hong Kong trading. "An agreement between the two sides on all relevant issues still requires further time," analysts at Alfa Bank wrote in a morning note. "Nonetheless, in our view it is positive that these two sides are working together." Russian assets broadly followed a negative global trend due to worries over a fiscal cliff which threatens the U.S. economy in months ahead. Minds have turned back to the risk of a $600 billion double whammy of spending cuts and higher taxes after President Barack Obama won a second term on Tuesday. The rouble-traded MICEX was down 1.0 percent at 1,409.32 points, while the rouble-denominated RTS index was 1.1 percent lower at 1,411.02 points. "Fears are that the government will finally turn its eyes on the wealth of the fundamentally strong corporate sector and wealthy individuals as a source of potential revenues to cover the rising debt load," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a research note. "Current low valuations will see upward pressure, not to mention that the worse case scenario of the fiscal cliff pushing the world's largest economy into another recession is far from fully priced in." Shaky crude prices, with Brent inching above $107 per barrel after a 4 percent slump in the previous session also put pressure on Russian equities and the rouble. The rouble was down 0.2 percent at 31.51 against the dollar and 0.2 percent down 40.21 against the euro. This left the rouble down 0.2 percent at 35.43 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "The level of 31.50 (versus dollar) that was attractive for exporters last month is still in focus," said at ING in Moscow. "But the supply of such offers is not large enough to hold the rouble if negative trends in the global markets continue." Russian debt also traded lower on Thursday, with yields on most sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds rising, pushing prices down. Yield on the benchmark bond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.81 percent from 2.79 percent on Wednesday. Overall risk perception of Russia has also worsened, with the cost of insuring the country's sovereign debt against default in the credit default swap (CDS) market rising by about five basis points to 152 basis points. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1409.32 -14.04 -0.99 0.51 RTS 1411.02 -15.92 -1.12 2.11 London ADRs 821.95 -10.67 -1.28 5.59 Emrg Mkt Indx 997.65 -9.80 -0.97 8.87 MSCI Russia 749.15 -6.97 -0.92 1.68 Sberbank 89.08 -0.87 -0.97 12.96 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.67 -8.37 Gazprom 141.80 -1.90 -1.32 -17.22 LUKOIL 1908.00 -15.00 -0.78 12.07 Rostelecom 120.00 -1.60 -1.32 -21.05 Dollar/Rouble 31.51 0.05 0.17 -1.98 Euro/Rouble 40.21 0.09 0.23 -3.66 Rouble basket 35.43 0.07 0.20 -2.84 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.40 7.36 -0.03 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.65 6.15 5.69 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)