* Norilsk, RUSAL shares up on progress in talks * RTS, MICEX down reflecting global trends * Rouble weakens on shaky oil (Adds latest prices, comment) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Nov 8 Most Russian assets tracked global share indexes lower on Thursday, while the world's top miners of aluminium, nickel and palladium entangled in a shareholders dispute were among a tiny group of gainers in Moscow. At 1410 GMT, the rouble-traded MICEX was down 1.8 percent at 1,397.30 points, while the rouble-denominated RTS index was 2.0 percent lower at 1,398.66 points. Shares of nickel producer Norilsk Nickel were up 0.1 percent by after reports of progress in the settling of a long-running dispute between the company's key shareholders. Aluminium producer RUSAL, which is controlled by Norilsk billionaire shareholder Oleg Deripaska, saw its Moscow shares trading up 0.4 percent. Its shares closed unchanged in Hong Kong trading. "An agreement between the two sides on all relevant issues still requires further time," analysts at Alfa Bank wrote in a morning note. "Nonetheless, in our view it is positive that these two sides are working together." Russian assets broadly followed a negative global trend due to worries over a fiscal cliff which threatens the U.S. economy in months ahead. Minds have turned back to the risk of a $600 billion double whammy of spending cuts and higher taxes after President Barack Obama won a second term on Tuesday. MICEX has lost more than 8 percent since the strongest level after the U.S. new phase of quantitative easing was announced late in the summer. "I certainly do not believe in a rally by the end of the year," said Alexander Zalko, head of institutional sales at Finam. "Obama's victory means tighter control over banks balance sheets, which means not the best of times ahead for risky assets. Equity sales on emerging markets are likely to begin." Shaky crude prices, with Brent rising above $108 per barrel after a 4 percent slump in the previous session also put uncertainty on Russian equities and the rouble. The rouble was down 0.2 percent at 31.51 against the dollar and 0.2 percent down 40.19 against the euro. This left the rouble down 0.2 percent at 35.43 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "The level of 31.50 (versus the dollar) that was attractive for exporters last month is still in focus," said analysts at ING in Moscow. "But the supply of such offers is not large enough to hold the rouble if negative trends in the global markets continue." Russian debt also traded lower on Thursday, with yields on most sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds rising, pushing prices down. Yield on the benchmark bond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.84 percent from 2.79 percent on Wednesday. Overall risk perception of Russia has also worsened, with the cost of insuring the country's sovereign debt against default in the credit default swap (CDS) market rising by about six basis points to 153 basis points. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1397.30 -26.06 -1.83 -0.35 RTS 1398.66 -28.28 -1.98 1.22 London ADRs 801.33 -20.62 -2.51 2.94 Emrg Mkt Indx 997.57 -9.88 -0.98 8.86 MSCI Russia 742.12 -14.00 -1.85 0.73 Sberbank 85.99 -3.96 -4.40 9.04 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -2.22 -9.80 Gazprom 142.01 -1.69 -1.18 -17.10 LUKOIL 1914.80 -8.20 -0.43 12.47 Rostelecom 117.12 -4.48 -3.68 -22.95 Dollar/Rouble 31.51 0.07 0.21 -1.92 Euro/Rouble 40.19 0.07 0.17 -3.72 Rouble basket 35.43 0.07 0.20 -2.85 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.38 7.35 0.07 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.59 6.10 5.69 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1410 GMT (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Ron Askew)