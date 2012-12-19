* Market inches up on positive global mood, increased risk appetite * Market above two month high as bulls buy in * Rouble supported by oil, tax demands By Maya Dyakina and Sonia Elks MOSCOW, 19 December - Russian equities extended gains on Wednesday helped by a buoyant mood on global markets, while the rouble strengthened ahead of treasury bond auctions. Stocks hovered around two month highs, as the rouble-denominated MICEX share index rose 0.3 percent to 1486.46 points and the RTS dollar index was up 0.7 percent to 1522.43 by 0723 GMT. "Today the new task for the bulls is to test a psychological level of 1,500 points (on the MICEX) and starting from that point it is worth cutting long positions. This is a far more powerful resistance level than 1,480 points," Natalia Lesina, an analyst at Alor said in a note. Russian stocks are being supported by a firming of oil prices. Brent rose to just under $109 per barrel on expectations that a budget crisis in the U.S will be resolved. Top performers included Gazprom, which was up 1 per cent to 142.09. Shares in Russian state-controlled hydroelectric company RusHydro rose 1.3 percent. The company is starting a share placement on Wednesday. The firming in oil prices and increased risk appetite on global markets has also supported the rouble, which is being buoyed by local month-end tax demands, prompting export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros to meet local liabilities. "The external backdrop supports risky assets, however, it remains a question whether it makes sense to take risky positions ahead of long holidays in a thin market, where every sneeze may trigger stop-losses," a dealer at a Russian bank said. The rouble firmed 0.3 percent to 30.75 against the dollar, while it was down 0.1 percent versus the euro at 40.72. The Russian currency inched up 0.1 percent against the euro-dollar basket to 35.24. Russia's finance ministry will offer 30 billion roubles in new OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2017 and 16.5 billion roubles in a 15-year paper . "Last week foreign investors showed big interest to this instrument (OFZ), indirectly supporting Russian currency. Today we also expect oversubscription on the auction, as the Ministry of Finance offers yield premiums," Dmitry Savchenko, an analyst at Nordea bank said in a note. Russia's benchmark 10 year treasury bond saw its yield inch up to 6.73 compared to 6.71 on Tuesday. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change on Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1486.46 4.92 0.33 6.01 RTS 1522.43 11.00 0.73 10.17 London ADRs 870.22 6.42 0.74 11.79 Emrg Mkt Indx 1049.73 3.49 0.33 14.55 MSCI Russia 806.91 4.49 0.56 9.52 Sberbank 95.78 0.67 0.70 21.46 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.53 -5.93 Gazprom 142.09 1.75 1.25 -17.05 LUKOIL 2007.50 -0.10 0.00 17.91 Rostelecom 121.26 2.21 1.86 -20.22 Dollar/Rouble 30.75 -0.10 -0.32 -4.33 Euro/Rouble 40.72 0.04 0.11 -2.45 Rouble basket 35.24 -0.04 -0.10 -3.36 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 6.73 6.73 0.00 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6.40 6.91 6.32 All data taken from Reuters at 0732 GMT (Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; editing by Megan Davies and Patrick Graham)