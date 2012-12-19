* Market reverses early rises amid low trade volumes * Light demand for at new OFZ bond auction * Oil prices, tax demands support rouble (Adds details, analyst comment.) By Sonia Elks MOSCOW, 19 December - Russian shares were mixed on Wednesday with some caution setting in ahead of the year end but a b uoyant mood on global markets and stronger oil prices supported the rouble. The rouble-denominated MICEX share index was down 0.23 percent at 1,478.16 points by 1226 GMT, while the RTS dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 1,516.66. Russian stocks took a breather after a rally to two-month highs on optimism over fiscal negotiations in the United States, as investor appetite for risk is receding towards the year end. "Volumes are not picking up, and the market is essentially just drifting," said Vladimir Savov, a strategist at Oktritie. A monthly slew of economic data showed Russian consumer spending was stronger than expected in November but investment disappointed. With inflation moderating that is likely to keep central bank rates on hold until the spring, analysts said. Shares of heavily indebted metals and mining group Mechel fell 1.1 percent after the company announced a halt to production at its Southern Urals nickel plant, citing negative trends in the global market. The metals and mining index outperformed the market, however, gaining 0.3 percent and supported by recent positive data from major consumer China. Steelmaker Severstal, was up 2.7 percent. Transeft shares rose 1.8 percent on news that Russia's state-owned oil pipeline exporting monopoly plans to increase deliveries to Asia next year. The rouble was supported by a firming in oil prices, as Brent topped $109 per barrel, and was also buoyed by local month-end tax demands, prompting export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros into local currency. The rouble firmed 0.15 percent to 30.70 against the dollar, but was down 0.13 percent versus the euro at 40.80. It inched up 0.02 percent against the euro-dollar basket to 35.25. Russia's finance ministry saw subdued demand for 7- and 15-year OFZ bonds, selling just over half the paper offered at auction in a market hit by lower demand from abroad and light liquidity in the local market. The yield on the country's benchmark 10-year treasury bond inched up further to 6.75 percent, from 6.71 on Tuesday. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1478.16 -3.38 -0.23 5.41 RTS 1516.66 5.23 0.35 9.75 London ADRs 871.86 1.64 0.19 12.00 Emrg Mkt 1052.52 6.28 0.60 14.86 Indx MSCI Russia 803.30 0.88 0.11 9.03 Sberbank 94.62 -0.49 -0.52 19.98 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.13 -6.54 Gazprom 140.22 -0.12 -0.09 -18.14 LUKOIL 2008.10 0.50 0.02 17.95 Rostelecom 120.19 1.14 0.96 -20.93 Dollar/Roub 30.70 -0.15 -0.49 -4.49 e Euro/Rouble 40.80 0.13 0.32 -2.24 Rouble 35.25 -0.02 -0.07 -3.33 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 6.75 6.71 -0.07 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 6.35 6.86 6.32 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1226 GMT (Reporting by Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Susan Fenton)