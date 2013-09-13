(Updates prices, adds comment, details)
MOSCOW, Sept 13 The Russian rouble touched fresh
seven-week highs on Friday and bond yields fell after the
central bank left key interest rates on hold, surprising some in
the market who had expected a rate cut to boost the economy.
The rouble reached its strongest levels since July 26,
gaining 0.3 percent to 32.53 against the dollar.
The Russian currency has gained more than 2 percent over the
week, helped by an easing of concerns over Syria that has
boosted many emerging market assets.
The rouble reversed early morning losses after the central
bank held key interest rates, citing above-target inflation, and
played down expectations of a rate cut next month as well.
Investors and analysts had been split on a possible rate cut on
Friday, after the government imposed a freeze on utilities
prices next year.
"There were expectations that the central bank would voice
an easier policy stance, but it did not happen and some players
cut their long (dollar) positions," said Dmitry Deyev, a trader
at Credit Suisse, referring to players who had bet on a stronger
dollar.
The central bank also announced a major overhaul of its
monetary policy framework to simplify its interest rate toolkit.
The rouble extended gains further later in the day, tracking
a weakening of the dollar in global markets after U.S. retail
sales rose less than expected, a sign that U.S. economic growth
may have slowed in the third quarter.
However, any reaction will be moderate ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting next week.
The rouble firmed 0.7 percent to 43.13 versus the euro
.
This has left the rouble 0.5 percent stronger at 37.31
versus the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to
monitor the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
CAPITAL OUTFLOWS
The yield on Russia's 10-year treasury bond fell 5 basis
points to 7.34 percent, declining by 35 basis points
since last Friday.
The central bank's decision to leave rates on hold signalled
its determination to crack down on inflation, increasing demand
for long-term bonds.
Russian shares fell. At 1422 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS
index was down 0.6 percent at 1,393 points. The
rouble-denominated MICEX fell 0.8 percent to 1,438
points.
Data showed outflows from Russia-dedicated funds continued,
although inflows to emerging equity funds rebounded.
Russia-dedicated funds in the week through to Wednesday
reported net outflows of $235 million, or 2.2 percent of assets
under management, Uralsib Capital said, citing EPFR data.
"Russia remains out of favour with global investors for the
time being, due to weak commodities and poor economic data,"
said Slava Smolyaninov, strategist at Uralsib.
Russian shares have risen more than 5 percent this month,
boosted by investors who recently received their annual
dividends reinvesting them in the stock market.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jason Bush and Susan
Fenton)