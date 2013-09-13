(Updates prices, adds comment, details)

MOSCOW, Sept 13 The Russian rouble touched fresh seven-week highs on Friday and bond yields fell after the central bank left key interest rates on hold, surprising some in the market who had expected a rate cut to boost the economy.

The rouble reached its strongest levels since July 26, gaining 0.3 percent to 32.53 against the dollar.

The Russian currency has gained more than 2 percent over the week, helped by an easing of concerns over Syria that has boosted many emerging market assets.

The rouble reversed early morning losses after the central bank held key interest rates, citing above-target inflation, and played down expectations of a rate cut next month as well. Investors and analysts had been split on a possible rate cut on Friday, after the government imposed a freeze on utilities prices next year.

"There were expectations that the central bank would voice an easier policy stance, but it did not happen and some players cut their long (dollar) positions," said Dmitry Deyev, a trader at Credit Suisse, referring to players who had bet on a stronger dollar.

The central bank also announced a major overhaul of its monetary policy framework to simplify its interest rate toolkit.

The rouble extended gains further later in the day, tracking a weakening of the dollar in global markets after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected, a sign that U.S. economic growth may have slowed in the third quarter.

However, any reaction will be moderate ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The rouble firmed 0.7 percent to 43.13 versus the euro .

This has left the rouble 0.5 percent stronger at 37.31 versus the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to monitor the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

CAPITAL OUTFLOWS

The yield on Russia's 10-year treasury bond fell 5 basis points to 7.34 percent, declining by 35 basis points since last Friday.

The central bank's decision to leave rates on hold signalled its determination to crack down on inflation, increasing demand for long-term bonds.

Russian shares fell. At 1422 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6 percent at 1,393 points. The rouble-denominated MICEX fell 0.8 percent to 1,438 points.

Data showed outflows from Russia-dedicated funds continued, although inflows to emerging equity funds rebounded.

Russia-dedicated funds in the week through to Wednesday reported net outflows of $235 million, or 2.2 percent of assets under management, Uralsib Capital said, citing EPFR data.

"Russia remains out of favour with global investors for the time being, due to weak commodities and poor economic data," said Slava Smolyaninov, strategist at Uralsib.

Russian shares have risen more than 5 percent this month, boosted by investors who recently received their annual dividends reinvesting them in the stock market.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jason Bush and Susan Fenton)