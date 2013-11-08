(Updates with reaction on U.S. jobs data)

MOSCOW Nov 8 The rouble hit a two-month low versus the dollar on Friday on increased expectations the Federal Reserve could soon begin scaling back its stimulus, while there was little reaction to the Russian central bank leaving interest rates unchanged.

Employers in the United States shrugged off a government shutdown and added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, well above forecasts, raising expectations the Fed soon begin tapering curtail its bond-buying programme which has supported demand for emerging market assets.

At 1349 GMT, the rouble was trading down 0.9 percent at 32.72 against the dollar - its lowest level since mid-September - and had fallen 0.4 percent to 43.74 versus the euro. It was down 0.7 percent versus the dollar-euro basket, a two-month low.

The currency showed little reaction after the central bank held rates as expected due to concerns about above-target inflation..

"Such strong and surprising data from the U.S. labour market is enough to bring December tapering talks back into play," said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a strategist at Danske.

"Neither macro data from Russia, nor Russia's central bank rate announcements impact the rouble as much as global winds do."

Oil prices were up 0.3 percent, with Brent crude futures trading just above $103 per barrel, weighing on Russian assets.

The rouble-denominated MICEX share index fell 1.5 percent and the dollar-denominated RTS 2.6 percent, broadly tracking moves on global markets, which have fallen sharply as a result of the possibility of the U.S. ending its stimulus.

But Russian stocks, seen as high-beta assets, underperformed emerging markets. The MSCI emerging markets index was down 1.4 percent.

In its semi-annual index review announced overnight, stock index provider MSCI added Moscow Exchange to the MSCI Russia index. The Moscow Exchange opened up 1.6 percent but shed most of the gains during the day.

Stocks in state-controlled power group InterRao, TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes, and developer and building materials company LSR Group dropped out of the MSCI index. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by John Stonestreet and Pravin Char)