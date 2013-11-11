MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom
dragged Moscow shares down on Monday after Ukraine
halted gas imports on Friday in a row over pricing.
It was also weakened by the new possibility of lifting
Iran's exports sanctions, which would mean more gas on the
market.
At 1320 GMT, shares in Gazprom were 1.5 percent down on the
rouble-denominated MICEX, while the broad index was down
0.3 percent at 1,485.9 points.
"Gazprom shares are partially affected by stopping of gas
supplies to Ukraine and partially by the expectations of a
second round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme and the
possibility of lifting Iran's exports sanctions," Andrei
Yarnykh, a trader at UBS in Moscow said.
"Iran, as a big gas supplier, can compete with Gazprom."
On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he hoped
an agreement to end a dispute over Iran's nuclear programme
would be completed within months.
Moscow's dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2
percent at 1,431.7 points.
The rouble extended losses, trading near two-month lows on
fears the Federal Reserve may start reducing its stimulus sooner
than previously expected. The currency was down 0.2 percent at
32.68 versus the dollar and was 0.4 percent
weaker against the euro at 43.78.
That left the rouble down 0.3 percent at 37.68 against its
dollar-euro basket.
BNP Paribas reduced its exposure to Russia and said it is
currently underweight in the rouble.
"Falling commodity prices and a worsening picture for the
domestic economy bode poorly for the rouble, particularly as the
CBR (central bank) is set to cut rates once inflation declines,"
Dina Ahmad, a BNP Paribas strategist, said in a note on Friday.
Analysts expect Russia to run a $45-billion current account
surplus this year, which is acting as a shield for the Russian
currency during market weaknesses versus its emerging market
peers.
