MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom dragged Moscow shares down on Monday after Ukraine halted gas imports on Friday in a row over pricing.

It was also weakened by the new possibility of lifting Iran's exports sanctions, which would mean more gas on the market.

At 1320 GMT, shares in Gazprom were 1.5 percent down on the rouble-denominated MICEX, while the broad index was down 0.3 percent at 1,485.9 points.

"Gazprom shares are partially affected by stopping of gas supplies to Ukraine and partially by the expectations of a second round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme and the possibility of lifting Iran's exports sanctions," Andrei Yarnykh, a trader at UBS in Moscow said.

"Iran, as a big gas supplier, can compete with Gazprom."

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he hoped an agreement to end a dispute over Iran's nuclear programme would be completed within months.

Moscow's dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2 percent at 1,431.7 points.

The rouble extended losses, trading near two-month lows on fears the Federal Reserve may start reducing its stimulus sooner than previously expected. The currency was down 0.2 percent at 32.68 versus the dollar and was 0.4 percent weaker against the euro at 43.78.

That left the rouble down 0.3 percent at 37.68 against its dollar-euro basket.

BNP Paribas reduced its exposure to Russia and said it is currently underweight in the rouble.

"Falling commodity prices and a worsening picture for the domestic economy bode poorly for the rouble, particularly as the CBR (central bank) is set to cut rates once inflation declines," Dina Ahmad, a BNP Paribas strategist, said in a note on Friday.

Analysts expect Russia to run a $45-billion current account surplus this year, which is acting as a shield for the Russian currency during market weaknesses versus its emerging market peers.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics:

GRAPHIC on EM currencies: