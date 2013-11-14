MOSCOW Nov 14 Russian stock indexes rose on
Thursday, boosted by stronger than expected quarterly results by
blue-chip gas group Gazprom and a recovery in troubled
steel companies.
At 0815 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS share index
was up 1.6 percent at 1,429.8 points and the rouble-traded MICEX
rose 1.1 percent to 1,482 points.
Gazprom added 1.6 percent after it reported stronger than
expected second-quarter results, including a 30 percent rise in
net profit compared with a year earlier, helped by higher sales
in Europe.
Steel company Severstal, which fell 7 percent on
Wednesday, rose 4.7 percent after reporting a smaller decline in
net profit than the market anticipated.
Metals and mining group Mechel added 11.9
percent, staging a partial recovery after debt worries triggered
a 40 percent slump in the share price on Wednesday.
"We expect more such developments among Russia's highly
leveraged metals stocks, and continue to avoid the sector,"
strategists at Sberbank Investment Research said in a note.
"The silver lining of these developments is that they hasten
what was seen by most as unthinkable - the breakup of bloated
oligarch empires, sector consolidation, the closing of expensive
capacity and the transfer of assets into more productive hands."
Mechel, controlled by tycoon Igor Zyuzin, is struggling with
a $9 billion debt load after an acquisition spree and has long
been regarded as one of the groups vulnerable to a turn in the
commodities cycle and a slowdown in Russia.
Talks with creditor banks on a covenant holiday and a debt
restructuring were "going well", Mechel said in a statement on
Thursday.
Banks Sberbank and VTB, exposed to
Mechel's debt, edged up 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, recovering
some of Wednesday's losses.
The rouble traded slightly higher on Thursday on bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may not move swiftly to curb its
stimulus program, following the release of the text of a speech
from Janet Yellen, who is set to take over as its chief.
The rouble was up 0.1 percent at 32.71 versus
the dollar and 0.2 percent stronger against the euro at 44.01
.
That left Russia's currency up by the same margin at 37.79
against its dollar-euro basket..
