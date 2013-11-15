MOSCOW Nov 15 Moscow stock indexes rose on Friday, on track to end the week higher, but gains were capped by a slump in the value of Russian online bank TCS in London on concerns about future business growth.

At 1425 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS share index was up 0.7 percent at 1,446 points and the rouble-denominated MICEX rose 0.3 percent to 1,495 points.

"TCS is not a leader amid Russian stocks but this company, as well as Mechel the other day, led the market lower," said Vadim Feldblyum, a trader at BCS.

Shares in Russian online bank TCS fell 15 percent after losing as much as a third in value on Friday on concerns that its business model may be hit by parliament proposals to tighten consumer loans legislation.

This followed a tumble in the value of miner group Mechel , which is on track to end the week down about 36 percent on debt restructuring woes.

November is turning into one of the worst months for investors in Russian equities this year, Slava Smolyaninov, equity strategist at Uralsib Capital said in a note.

"However, stocks are gradually becoming more attractively priced, and we are looking for outflows to abate before advising investors to step in for a potential December mark-up".

Russia-dedicated funds in the week through Wednesday reported net outflows of $225 million, the largest outflow since early September and a nine-week high, Uralsib said, citing EPFR data.

Russian stocks are weighed down by weak economic growth which may be below the official forecast of 1.8 percent in 2013, the worst performance in four years.

Russian stocks are trading with a 45 percent discount to global emerging markets, with the price-to-earnings ratio at 6.5, hence some investors are expecting a rally towards the year-end.

Shares in Rostelecom underperformed, down 1.1 percent following a report that the state-controlled firm may offer a lower buyout price for minority shareholders who do not support the proposed spin-off of its mobile assets than for the previous buyback related to its merger with Svyazinvest.

Shares in Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner, added 5.6 percent. BCS's Feldblyum cited a Bloomberg report that billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and his business partners, who jointly control about 33 percent of the company, may sell their stake as soon as next week.

A source close to negotiations told Reuters that banks and parties involved in discussions of the stake sale will hold meetings next week.

The rouble was up 0.3 percent at 32.57 versus the dollar and 0.1 percent weaker against the euro at 43.98 . That left Russia's currency up by same margin at 37.71 against its dollar-euro basket..

