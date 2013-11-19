MOSCOW Nov 19 The rouble fell on Tuesday after the central bank shifted the currency's exchange-rate corridor for the fourth time this month in response to sustained selling pressure, with analysts seeing little support so far from the ongoing tax payment period.

The Russian currency has been under pressure from worries over a scaling back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus, though these have abated somewhat after the Fed's chief-in-waiting Janet Yellen defended the asset-buying programme.

At 0751 GMT the rouble was 0.2 percent weaker at 32.62 against the dollar and 0.3 percent lower at 44.11 per euro.

The rouble was 0.3 percent weaker against the euro-dollar basket at 37.8.

The central bank has scaled down its interventions this year as it allows greater rouble flexibility in its move towards an inflation-targeting policy regime.

The bank said on Tuesday it had shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks to 32.55-39.55 roubles to the basket as of Nov. 18.

The bank stems the rouble's slide by selling $200 million per day on the currency market when the currency trades in the range of 37.6-38.6 after the latest shift.

TAX PAYMENTS

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its market interventions as the rouble approaches the boundaries of the corridor. The central bank has disclosed the mechanism for its interventions this year, making it easier for market participants to forecast corridor shifts.

The central bank plans to move to a freely floating exchange rate by 2015.

The rouble is expected to draw some support from the tax payment period until nearly the month-end as exporters step up purchases of the Russian currency.

However, the rouble's potential to trade higher is quite limited, VTB Capital analysts said in a daily note. Demand for hard currency may rise ahead of New Year holidays when importers need to stock up on inventories and people plan festivities.

Russian stocks were little changed on Tuesday, but still at their highest levels in more than a week. The rouble-denominated MICEX gained 0.2 percent to 1,514 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1 percent at 1,461 points.

Shares in the Moscow Exchange rose 0.1 percent after the company reported net income of 2.9 billion roubles ($89 million) in the third quarter that came above expectations amid stronger operating income, Svetlana Aslanova, an analyst at VTB Capital, said in an email note.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov, writing by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Jason Bush and Gareth Jones)