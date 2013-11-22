MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian stock indexes looked on track to end the week flat to stronger after prices picked up on Friday helped by a rise in the rouble, but investors remain cautious on concerns about sluggish economic growth.

At 1429 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.7 percent to 1,504 points, adding 0.6 percent since last Friday's close. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.4 percent to 1,445 points, flat this week so far.

Stocks in Russian state-controlled banks outperformed private lenders, with Sberbank and VTB rising 1.4 and 3.2 percent over the week versus an increase of 0.8 percent in shares of Vozrozhdenie bank and a fall of 0.9 percent in Bank St Petersburg.

Russian state-controlled banks may benefit if depositors shift their funds out of smaller private lenders under pressure from the central bank's crackdown on shady activity by banks.

Russia's central bank this week withdrew the licence of Moscow-based Master Bank, which had 47 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in retail deposits, charging it with breaking anti-money laundering laws and false accounting, among other things.

"Loss of confidence among depositors is a risk for private banks in our view. This is indirectly positive for large state banks which will be seen as safe haven," a sales at a Western bank said in a note to clients.

Recent market jitters over coal miner Mechel's debt restructuring negotiations provided the first sign that credit quality is becoming more of a concern within investors, as slower-than-expected GDP growth has hit companies' financial position, Alfa bank economists said in a note.

Mechel retreated 0.6 percent on Friday to 71.3 roubles, having only partly recovered from last week's dip by more than 40 percent.

The Economy Ministry sees Russia's GDP rising by 1.5 percent this year, below an official forecast of 1.8 percent.

Tougher anti-money laundering regulation is likely to take a toll on business activity. Companies may feel compelled to withdraw their corporate and salary accounts from the troubled lenders, the Alfa bank economists said.

Shares of VTB were supported by an increase in the weighting in the MSCI Russia index due on Nov. 26. Sberbank, Vozrozhdenie and Bank St Petersburg are due to report third-quarter results next week.

The rouble edged up on Friday, trading close to two-month lows, supported by the tax payment period and with investors pricing in that the Federal Reserve will not begin to reduce its stimulus soon.

The rouble was 0.7 percent stronger at 32.78 to the dollar and 0.2 percent higher at 44.35 per euro. It was 0.4 percent stronger against the euro-dollar basket at 37.99.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)