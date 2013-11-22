MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian stock indexes looked on
track to end the week flat to stronger after prices picked up on
Friday helped by a rise in the rouble, but investors remain
cautious on concerns about sluggish economic growth.
At 1429 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.7
percent to 1,504 points, adding 0.6 percent since last Friday's
close. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.4
percent to 1,445 points, flat this week so far.
Stocks in Russian state-controlled banks outperformed
private lenders, with Sberbank and VTB
rising 1.4 and 3.2 percent over the week versus an increase of
0.8 percent in shares of Vozrozhdenie bank and a fall
of 0.9 percent in Bank St Petersburg.
Russian state-controlled banks may benefit if depositors
shift their funds out of smaller private lenders under pressure
from the central bank's crackdown on shady activity by banks.
Russia's central bank this week withdrew the licence of
Moscow-based Master Bank, which had 47 billion roubles ($1.4
billion) in retail deposits, charging it with breaking
anti-money laundering laws and false accounting, among other
things.
"Loss of confidence among depositors is a risk for private
banks in our view. This is indirectly positive for large state
banks which will be seen as safe haven," a sales at a Western
bank said in a note to clients.
Recent market jitters over coal miner Mechel's debt
restructuring negotiations provided the first sign that credit
quality is becoming more of a concern within investors, as
slower-than-expected GDP growth has hit companies' financial
position, Alfa bank economists said in a note.
Mechel retreated 0.6 percent on Friday to 71.3 roubles,
having only partly recovered from last week's dip by more than
40 percent.
The Economy Ministry sees Russia's GDP rising by 1.5 percent
this year, below an official forecast of 1.8 percent.
Tougher anti-money laundering regulation is likely to take a
toll on business activity. Companies may feel compelled to
withdraw their corporate and salary accounts from the troubled
lenders, the Alfa bank economists said.
Shares of VTB were supported by an increase in the weighting
in the MSCI Russia index due on Nov. 26.
Sberbank, Vozrozhdenie and Bank St Petersburg are due to report
third-quarter results next week.
The rouble edged up on Friday, trading close to two-month
lows, supported by the tax payment period and with investors
pricing in that the Federal Reserve will not begin to reduce its
stimulus soon.
The rouble was 0.7 percent stronger at 32.78 to the dollar
and 0.2 percent higher at 44.35 per
euro. It was 0.4 percent stronger against the euro-dollar basket
at 37.99.
