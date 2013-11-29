MOSCOW Nov 29 The Russian rouble fell to new four-year lows versus the dollar-euro basket in early trade on Friday, while central bank officials again pointed to an expected shift in U.S. Federal Reserve policy as the reason for weakness rather than domestic issues.

At 0917 GMT the rouble trimmed some of losses, but was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at 33.17, its lowest in two months, and fell by 0.2 percent versus the euro, at 45.15. The rouble was 0.1 weaker versus the dollar-euro basket, at 38.56, its lowest since August 2009.

Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday that the rouble's recent volatility had been due to external factors, including expectations of the U.S. withdrawal of its stimulus policy and uncertainty over how will the European Central Bank will respond.

"The recent serious fluctuations are caused by uncertainty over what would be the Fed decision and what would the Europeans do," she said.

She reiterated that the central bank does not target any specific exchange rate for the rouble.

Other emerging market currencies have come under pressure from expectations the Fed will soon reduce its monetary stimulus.

The rouble is nearing the level of 38.7 per basket, where the central bank increases daily interventions to $400 million from $200 million to stem the rouble's slide.

The rouble's slide over recent days follows the central bank's decision to withdraw a license at a mid-sized bank last week, which may have caused stronger outflows due to expectations of tougher banking regulation.

Dealers and analysts cite heavy debt payouts in December, and stronger imports of goods and services ahead of New Year holidays, as other reasons for stronger demand for foreign currency.

Russian stocks edged lower. The rouble-denominated MICEX index fell 0.1 percent 1,477 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2 to 1,403 points.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Jason Bush and Jane Merriman)