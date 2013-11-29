(Updates prices, adds comments, details)
MOSCOW Nov 29 The Russian rouble headed lower
on Friday, towards its worst monthly performance since May 2012,
with a central bank official blaming an expected shift in U.S.
monetary policy rather than domestic issues for its weakness.
At 1353 GMT the rouble was down 0.2 percent against the
dollar at 33.20, its lowest in more than two
months, and 0.2 percent lower versus the euro, at 45.17
. The Russian currency was also 0.2 percent weaker
versus its dollar-euro basket, at 38.59, its lowest
since August 2009.
Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy governor of Russia's central
bank, said on Friday that the rouble's recent volatility was due
to external factors, including the expected withdrawal of U.S.
stimulus and how the European Central Bank might respond.
"The recent serious fluctuations are caused by uncertainty
over what would be the Fed decision and what would the Europeans
do," she said.
She reiterated that the central bank does not target any
specific exchange rate for the rouble.
Other emerging market currencies have come under pressure
from expectations the Federal Reserve will soon start scaling
back its $85 billion a month of asset purchases.
The rouble is nearing the level of 38.7 per basket, where
the central bank increases daily interventions to $400 million
from $200 million to stem the rouble's slide.
Sluggish economic growth and a deteriorating current account
surplus, have also put pressure on the Russian currency
recently, as have expectations the central bank will gradually
reduce its presence in the market.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday the
rouble's weakening was "normal" as the central bank targets a
free-float of the rouble in 2015.
"There are many factors, which are connected to the
assessment of the current account balance. The surplus is still
in place, but it declines," Ulyukayev said.
However, the rouble's slide in recent days follows the
central bank's withdrawal last week of a mid-sized bank's
licence, which may have caused stronger outflows by raising
expectations of tougher banking regulation.
Analysts said heavy debt payouts in December and stronger
imports of goods and services ahead of the New Year holidays had
also buoyed demand for foreign currency.
Russian stocks were also on track to end the month in the
red. The rouble-denominated MICEX index fell 0.2 percent
to 1,477 points on Friday, with the dollar-denominated RTS index
down 0.2 at 1,403 points.
November has seen more cash flow out of Russian funds, which
have already lost more than a quarter of assets under management
this year, the worst on record for such outflows.
"Better economic momentum in Russia should be able to stem
outflows ... with the traditional end-of-year market mark-up,"
Uralsib Capital equity strategist Slava Smolyaninov wrote.
"However, we want to see positive signs, Russia PMIs next
week, before advising investors to position for the year-end."
