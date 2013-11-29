(Updates prices, adds comments, details)

MOSCOW Nov 29 The Russian rouble headed lower on Friday, towards its worst monthly performance since May 2012, with a central bank official blaming an expected shift in U.S. monetary policy rather than domestic issues for its weakness.

At 1353 GMT the rouble was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at 33.20, its lowest in more than two months, and 0.2 percent lower versus the euro, at 45.17 . The Russian currency was also 0.2 percent weaker versus its dollar-euro basket, at 38.59, its lowest since August 2009.

Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy governor of Russia's central bank, said on Friday that the rouble's recent volatility was due to external factors, including the expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus and how the European Central Bank might respond.

"The recent serious fluctuations are caused by uncertainty over what would be the Fed decision and what would the Europeans do," she said.

She reiterated that the central bank does not target any specific exchange rate for the rouble.

Other emerging market currencies have come under pressure from expectations the Federal Reserve will soon start scaling back its $85 billion a month of asset purchases.

The rouble is nearing the level of 38.7 per basket, where the central bank increases daily interventions to $400 million from $200 million to stem the rouble's slide.

Sluggish economic growth and a deteriorating current account surplus, have also put pressure on the Russian currency recently, as have expectations the central bank will gradually reduce its presence in the market.

Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday the rouble's weakening was "normal" as the central bank targets a free-float of the rouble in 2015.

"There are many factors, which are connected to the assessment of the current account balance. The surplus is still in place, but it declines," Ulyukayev said.

However, the rouble's slide in recent days follows the central bank's withdrawal last week of a mid-sized bank's licence, which may have caused stronger outflows by raising expectations of tougher banking regulation.

Analysts said heavy debt payouts in December and stronger imports of goods and services ahead of the New Year holidays had also buoyed demand for foreign currency.

Russian stocks were also on track to end the month in the red. The rouble-denominated MICEX index fell 0.2 percent to 1,477 points on Friday, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 0.2 at 1,403 points.

November has seen more cash flow out of Russian funds, which have already lost more than a quarter of assets under management this year, the worst on record for such outflows.

"Better economic momentum in Russia should be able to stem outflows ... with the traditional end-of-year market mark-up," Uralsib Capital equity strategist Slava Smolyaninov wrote.

"However, we want to see positive signs, Russia PMIs next week, before advising investors to position for the year-end."

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Catherine Evans)