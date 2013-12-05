MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian utilities shares led the rise in Moscow stocks on Thursday, continuing to outperform the market for the second consecutive day on expectations of a higher dividend payout from some providers.

More news that the Russian economy is in for a tough ride in both the short and the long run has had no impact so far, with risks already broadly priced in.

At 0700 GMT, shares of state electricity holding firm InterRAO were up 1.2 percent, the grid company Rosseti up 1.9 percent and state-run Federal Grid Company (FSK) up 0.5 percent.

The broad rouble-traded MICEX index was up 0.3 percent at 1,443 points and its dollar-denominated peer RTS up 0.6 percent at 1,373 points.

"Utilities were well bid on strong volumes following the massive underperformance year-to-day ... even FSK, which was also mentioned as a potential acquirer of parts of the Olympics-related infrastructure," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a morning note.

Russia will host the Winter Olympics in the southern city of Sochi in February.

Some power companies, analysts said, have announced cuts in capital expenditure programmes, which could suggest higher dividends.

"Rosseti management has already signalled plans to pay out 25 percent of net income on 2013 dividends," Dmitry Lobanov, an analyst at Olma investment house in Moscow, wrote in a note.

Market players were also waiting for third-quarter financial results from the country's second-largest bank by assets VTB .

The rouble firmed versus the dollar by 0.2 percent to 33.11 and was 0.1 percent weaker versus the euro at 45.12.

This has left the rouble unchanged at 38.51 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

Trading in the rouble remains volatile, however, with the central bank announcing on Thursday that it had shifted the boundaries of the rouble's floating corridor, after spending $400 million to tame the rouble's volatility.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)