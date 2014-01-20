MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's utility shares outperformed the broader Moscow market on Monday, with investors pushing the price of state electricity holding firm InterRAO higher after a stake sale.

At 0730 GMT, InterRAO was up 4 percent, extending a nearly 10 percent jump on Friday after the company said it was selling a 13.8 percent stake to state holding Rosneftegaz at a 30-percent premium to the market.

"The higher transaction price is a signal of a significant undervaluation of InterRAO shares," Airat Khalikov, an analyst at Veles Capital investment house in Moscow, wrote in a morning research note.

"We expect the rise in the InterRAO share price to continue this week."

Gold producer Polymetal was also up, with analysts saying the miner's shares were catching up with its peer Polyus Gold, which showed better share dynamics last year.

An increase in gold prices to a six-week high also helped Polymetal gain in value.

The broad rouble-traded MICEX index traded 0.1 percent higher on the day at 1,488 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1 percent.

The rouble weakened 0.2 percent against the dollar and the euro, to 33.68 and 45.60, respectively.

This has pushed the rouble down to fresh lows of 39.06 against the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to monitor the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

But VTB Capital analysts said in a note they saw appreciation potential for the Russian currency.

"We stick with the view that fundamentals are supportive for the rouble in the first quarter of 2014 and see room for the rouble to appreciate in the medium term, especially if (international news) remain on the sidelines," they wrote.

"Furthermore, we continue to believe that rouble/ask at 39.0 looks a clear overshoot and we see it serving as a level where it is worth looking at opening long rouble positions."

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)