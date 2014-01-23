MOSCOW Jan 23 Shares in Russian gas company Gazprom advanced 1 percent on Thursday after it published stronger-than-expected nine-month results, outperforming a lacklustre stock market.

At 0710 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.2 percent at 1501.6 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index, hurt by a falling rouble, was down 0.1 percent at 1389.9 points.

Gazprom reported $8.13 billion in third-quarter net profit, down 10 percent year-on-year but still above analysts' expectations.

Analysts, however, expressed disappointment that Gazprom did not announce a gas deal with China on Wednesday as some had expected, with the deal now put off at least until May.

"It looks like the parties are still far from agreement and the China deal is being delayed again. We treat the news as negative for sentiment," VTB Capital analysts commented.

The Russian rouble fell further on Thursday, continuing a week-long descent as investors take fright over a deteriorating balance of payments and the scaling back of central bank interventions.

The rouble was down 0.3 percent against the dollar-euro basket to 39.47, the lowest since June 2009.

The rouble also fell 0.3 percent against both the dollar and the euro, reaching 34.03 and 46.11, respectively.

On Wednesday President Vladimir Putin defended Russia's new policy of allowing the rouble to float, which is to be formally completed by next year but is already having a major impact on central bank actions.

In a symbol of the rouble's growing flexibility, the central bank announced on Thursday that it had shifted the rouble's trading corridor down again, for a second day in a row. The corridor now extends from 33.4 to 40.4 roubles against the dollar-euro basket.

The rouble is trading at a level near the edge of the corridor where the central bank expends $400 million a day on interventions, enough to ensure daily shifts in the corridor, which occur after $350 million is expended.

Analysts at Alfa Bank said in a note on Thursday that they expected the rouble to rally at some point because its Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator of recent momentum, had reached 75 - a level typically associated with oversold assets.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Chris Gallagher)