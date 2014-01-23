(Adds latest prices, comment)
MOSCOW Jan 23 The Russian rouble hit multi-year
lows on Thursday, resuming its rapid fall after a rebound the
previous day and losing half a percent against the dollar and
more than 1 percent versus the euro.
At 1400 GMT, the rouble was trading 0.5 percent lower versus
the dollar at 34.08, falling year-to-date by 2.7
percent and sliding to its lowest level since June 2012.
Against the euro, which firmed broadly on
better-than-expected eurozone business activity data, the rouble
was down 1.3 percent at 46.5 - its weakest in
nearly four years.
Brent crude's fall below $108 per barrel added to the
rouble's demise, as oil remains Russia's chief exports.
"Fundamentally, the currency is undervalued, but sentiment
towards the rouble remains negative," Vladimr Tikhomirov, an
analyst at Otkritie Capital, wrote in a note. "However, given
the persistent and acute liquidity problems in the banking
sector we believe that downside risks for the rouble at its
current levels are limited."
Tikhomirov reckons the rouble could trade 4-5 percent higher
in nominal terms by the year-end.
On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin defended Russia's new
policy of allowing the rouble to float, which is to be formally
completed by next year but is already having a major impact on
central bank actions.
In a symbol of the rouble's growing flexibility, the central
bank said on Thursday it has shifted the rouble's trading
corridor down for the second day in a row. The corridor now
extends from 33.4 to 40.4 roubles against the dollar-euro
basket.
The rouble was down 1 percent against the basket
at 39.71, its weakest since March of 2009.
The rouble is trading near the edge of the corridor where
the central bank spends $400 million a day on interventions,
enough to ensure daily shifts in the corridor, which occur after
$350 million is expended.
Russian stocks rose, with the rouble-denominated MICEX index
capitalising on the rouble's weakness and gaining 0.6
percent to 1,507.7 points.
"Good euro area statistics, combined with the weakening of
the rouble on the forex market, have brought Russia's
high-liquidity stocks higher," said in a note Alexei Bystrov,
deputy head of Olma investment house in Moscow.
Steel producer Severstal was up 1.2 percent, gas
producer Novatek gained 2.9 percent and diamond miner
Alrosa pocketed 2.7 percent.
Russian gas company Gazprom kept throughout the
session its 1 percent gains recorded early in the day after the
company published stronger-than-expected nine-month results.
The gains could have been higher, should Gazprom have signed
the expected gas deal with China on Wednesday.
"It looks like the parties are still far from agreement and
the China deal is being delayed again. We treat the news as
negative for sentiment," VTB Capital analysts commented.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Vladimir Abramov and Jason Bush)