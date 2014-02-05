MOSCOW Feb 5 Russian stocks rebounded strongly
on Wednesday, and the rouble strengthened for the second day as
markets concluded that the recent slide in emerging market asset
prices had been overdone.
At 1430 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up
1.1 percent at 1,457 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS
was up 2.1 percent to 1319 points.
On Tuesday the MICEX index had risen after touching its
200-day moving average, a level seen as a critical support
level.
"Yesterday was a significant day for us. The MICEX index
received support and rebounded from it. Let's hope that we have
reached the local minimum," said Alexei Surov, a trader at Bank
Zenit.
Vadim Feldblum, senior client manager at BCS brokerage,
cautioned that client activity remains significantly lower than
last week.
He said that investors are probably awaiting monthly U.S.
employment statistics on Friday, and that a lull is typical at
this time of year while analysts and investors are still
formulating investment ideas.
"It's possible that in February these investment ideas will
materialise," he said.
The rouble regained some ground, but at a slower pace than
on Tuesday when it had been boosted by a finance ministry
announcement that it would postpone forex purchases of nearly $6
billion.
At 1430 GMT the rouble was up 0.6 percent against a
dollar-euro basket to 40.31. The rouble firmed by 0.4
percent against the dollar to 34.86 and the same
amount against the euro to 47.13.
The finance ministry said on Tuesday it would delay
purchasing 207.6 billion roubles ($5.9 billion) in foreign
currencies to refill one of the country's sovereign wealth
funds.
"The news is certainly a positive local spin for the rouble
as EMFX (emerging markets foreign exchange) sentiment improves
and most negative factors for the rouble are already in the
price," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a morning note.
"Moreover, the market position is overstretched to long on
hard currency, in our view, especially, on the non-resident
investor side."
The rouble's recovery coincides with a global reassessment
of emerging market currencies following their steep falls this
year, traders and analysts said.
"A correction in the rouble is taking place in line with
analogous movements in emerging market currencies," said Denis
Korshilov, head of the currency department at Citibank in
Russia. "Insofar as technically the rouble was highly oversold,
now its recovery is also exceeding other currencies."
He said that a further short-term upward correction, towards
around 34.30 per dollar, was possible, but cautioned that "any
new sell-off in emerging markets could instantly turn the
situation with the rouble in the opposite direction."
($1 = 35.1887 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Jason Bush, Vladimir Abramov and
Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)