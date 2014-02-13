(Updates with a new lead, prices, comment)
MOSCOW Feb 13 The Russian rouble fell to its
weakest in a week, giving up 1 percent on the day against the
dollar, ditched by bigger local players and pressured by renewed
risk aversion towards emerging market currencies.
Stocks also traded down, outperformed only by shares in the
Moscow Exchange after changes to the MSCI Russia Index
increased its weight in the index.
The rouble gave up 1 percent against the dollar to trade at
35.16 and it was down 1.5 percent against the
euro to 48.05.
This has left the rouble 1.2 percent weaker against the
dollar-euro basket at 40.96.
"There was a large corporate purchase of foreign currency,
which restrained the demand (for the rouble) from exporters and
then there was a short-squeeze on the market," said Dmitry
Sinitsin, from Credit Suisse bank.
He added that the rouble's firming in the previous few
sessions was not a "trend, but a correction and the current
trend is a weakening in EM currencies."
The rouble losses on Thursday were broadly in line with the
decline in other emerging market currencies, such as the South
African rand.
The market has already broadly priced in a decision to keep
rates on hold by the central bank during its meeting on Friday.
Next week monthly tax payments start, already forcing
exporters to convert their foreign currency revenues, which may
at least tame somewhat the rouble's decline.
"The market is to be pressured by export-related flows," VTB
Capital analysts said in a note.
Moscow Exchange shares were up 1.5 percent after its weight
in the MSCI Russia Index was increased to 0.88 percent from 0.49
percent.
"The move was expected by the market," analysts at
Renaissance Capital said in a morning note, adding that they
nevertheless expected it to give the Moscow Exchange a boost.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.6 percent, at
1,332 points. The rouble-traded MICEX was 0.6 percent lower at
1,488 points, mirroring the mood on emerging markets.
(Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Lidia Kelly; Writing by
Lidia Kelly; editing by Ralph Boulton)