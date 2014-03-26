MOSCOW, March 26 Russian stocks clawed back more ground on Wednesday and the rouble strengthened as a relief rally continued in view of an apparent easing of tensions over the Crimea crisis.

At 0800 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.7 percent at 1,333 points and the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1.5 percent at 1,188 points.

"Buyers are rushing to grab cheap Russian shares," Zerich Capital analyst Oleg Dushin said in a note.

Russian assets have been battered over the last month after Russia's intervention in Crimea sparked the biggest East-West confrontation since the Cold War.

But they have rallied over the last few days as investors calculate that Russia's annexation of Crimea will not be enough to trigger more serious western sanctions targeting the Russian economy.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the United States and other countries would not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea. But he said further sanctions would depend on Russia's subsequent actions, referring to any moves by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

"The absence of exact promises about the introduction of new sanctions may be positively interpreted by market participants," said Investcafe analyst Mikhail Kuzmin in a note, predicting that the market would continue to rise.

There have been other tentative signs of easing tensions over Ukraine in recent days, including the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers holding their first talks.

Russian stocks were also helped on Wednesday by positive trends on other global markets, after consumer confidence in the United States hit its highest level for six years.

The rouble continued to rally for the fourth session on Wednesday, helped by end-of-month tax bills that require exporters to convert foreign currency earnings into roubles.

At 0800 GMT the rouble was up 0.4 percent at 35.43 against the dollar and 0.4 percent against the euro to 48.92.

It had gained 0.6 percent to 41.42 against the dollar-euro basket, its lowest level for a month.

Russian companies have been hoarding foreign currency in recent months, and are now rushing to convert it while the rouble remains relatively weak, analysts said.

"Of course, corporates had good reason to pursue such a strategy, yet now as the dust settles down around Ukraine (at least hawks are speaking more quietly now) ... it looks quite logical that exporters' offers picked up," said Maxim Korovin, forex analyst at VTB Capital, in a note.

ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said the rouble was strengthening as it was unlikely that the West would introduce more serious sanctions except in the "highly unlikely" event of a Russian incursion into eastern Ukraine.

"Emotion has given way to pragmatism in the evaluation of benefits and costs," he said, but added that the political situation within Ukraine remained unstable. "In these conditions the rouble may continue to rise but its upside is limited."

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh Lawson)