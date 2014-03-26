MOSCOW, March 26 Russian stocks clawed back more
ground on Wednesday and the rouble strengthened as a relief
rally continued in view of an apparent easing of tensions over
the Crimea crisis.
At 0800 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up
0.7 percent at 1,333 points and the dollar-denominated RTS
was up 1.5 percent at 1,188 points.
"Buyers are rushing to grab cheap Russian shares," Zerich
Capital analyst Oleg Dushin said in a note.
Russian assets have been battered over the last month after
Russia's intervention in Crimea sparked the biggest East-West
confrontation since the Cold War.
But they have rallied over the last few days as investors
calculate that Russia's annexation of Crimea will not be enough
to trigger more serious western sanctions targeting the Russian
economy.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the United
States and other countries would not recognise Russia's
annexation of Crimea. But he said further sanctions would depend
on Russia's subsequent actions, referring to any moves by Russia
in eastern Ukraine.
"The absence of exact promises about the introduction of new
sanctions may be positively interpreted by market participants,"
said Investcafe analyst Mikhail Kuzmin in a note, predicting
that the market would continue to rise.
There have been other tentative signs of easing tensions
over Ukraine in recent days, including the Russian and Ukrainian
foreign ministers holding their first talks.
Russian stocks were also helped on Wednesday by positive
trends on other global markets, after consumer confidence in the
United States hit its highest level for six years.
The rouble continued to rally for the fourth session on
Wednesday, helped by end-of-month tax bills that require
exporters to convert foreign currency earnings into roubles.
At 0800 GMT the rouble was up 0.4 percent at 35.43 against
the dollar and 0.4 percent against the euro
to 48.92.
It had gained 0.6 percent to 41.42 against the dollar-euro
basket, its lowest level for a month.
Russian companies have been hoarding foreign currency in
recent months, and are now rushing to convert it while the
rouble remains relatively weak, analysts said.
"Of course, corporates had good reason to pursue such a
strategy, yet now as the dust settles down around Ukraine (at
least hawks are speaking more quietly now) ... it looks quite
logical that exporters' offers picked up," said Maxim Korovin,
forex analyst at VTB Capital, in a note.
ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said the rouble was
strengthening as it was unlikely that the West would introduce
more serious sanctions except in the "highly unlikely" event of
a Russian incursion into eastern Ukraine.
"Emotion has given way to pragmatism in the evaluation of
benefits and costs," he said, but added that the political
situation within Ukraine remained unstable. "In these conditions
the rouble may continue to rise but its upside is limited."
(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh Lawson)