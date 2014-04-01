(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Jason Bush and Zlata Garasyuta
MOSCOW, April 1 Russian stocks resumed a rally
on Tuesday amid cautious optimism over the political situation
around Ukraine, but market players said prices were drifting
without much conviction.
Russian stock indexes rose in early trading, fell back
towards the opening levels in the middle of the day and then
rose again later in the day.
At 1445 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
up 0.5 percent at 1,375 points. The dollar-based RTS index
was up 0.8 percent at 1,236 points.
"The volumes we now see on the market are not natural flows,
but are either the result of algorithms or are connected with
option trading," said Dmitry Ryzhkov, equity salesman at
Renaissance Capital. "At the beginning of the new month the
market is quiet. All the sellers have already given up, and
prices can be lifted without much effort."
MICEX remains down 4.8 percent and the RTS down 2.4 percent
since the end of February, before the threat of Russian military
intervention in Ukraine caused a dramatic sell-off.
Russian asset prices surged on Monday. Diplomatic moves had
taken place over the weekend to resolve the confrontation with
Ukraine, and Russia was reported to be withdrawing some troops
from its border with Ukraine.
"The very fact of negotiations has reassured investors that
nothing bad will happen - bad in the sense of war," said Oleg
Dushin, chief analyst at Zerich Capital Management.
Analysts pointed out, though, that negotiations on Ukraine
have yet to deliver much in the way of tangible results.
Absolut Bank analyst Ivan Fomenko said in a note that the
markets' rise in the evening was a reaction to the opening of
the U.S. market. Stocks were buoyed in New York by Monday's
comments from Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen, who indicated
that U.S. monetary policy will remain relatively loose.
Shares in Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom
underperformed the market slightly, rising 0.3
percent.
The market shrugged off Gazprom's announcement that it would
raise the price of gas it sells to Ukraine by more than 40
percent, as Moscow stepped up economic pressure on Kiev. The
increase was in line with market expectations and will be offset
by a rise in duties on gas exports.
Gazprom will charge Ukraine $385.5 per 1000 cubic metres in
the second quarter, up from $268.5.
"A discount cancellation would be neutral for Gazprom's
earnings, as it would be coupled with a $100/mcm increase in
duties levied on gas exported to Ukraine," Alfa Bank said in a
report. "Also, if Ukraine refuses to recognize the cancellation,
this would increase the risk of further debt accumulation
(currently $1.75bn) to Gazprom, suggesting the risk of a drag on
Gazprom earnings."
A rally in the rouble petered out. In early trading, the
dollar dipped below 35 roubles for the first time since February
13, before edging back towards opening levels.
At 1445 GMT, the rouble was flat at 35.12 against the dollar
, and 0.1 percent weaker at 48.43 against the
euro. It gained 0.1 percent to 41.04 against the
dollar-euro basket.
The rouble is still down 7 percent against the dollar since
the start of this year, one of the worst-performing emerging-
market currencies, ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.
He attributed the rouble's rally on Monday to "an avalanche
of demand from non-residents for shares and bonds, and also,
probably, a reduction of long positions in foreign currency.
"For some reason everyone is encouraged by the results of
negotiations (over Ukraine)," he said, "although basically they
haven't brought anything new except hopes".
