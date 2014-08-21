(Releads on rouble, adds comments, updates prices)
MOSCOW Aug 21 The rouble strengthened on
Thursday, boosted by the approaching end-of-month tax period and
hopes that a bilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine next
week could ease tension.
Russian shares extended a nine-day rally.
At 1500 GMT, the rouble was trading 0.55 percent higher
against the dollar at 36.10 and was up 0.42
percent against the euro at 47.92.
That left the Russian currency 0.45 percent firmer at 41.43
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses
to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
"The rouble is being supported by a combination of factors -
there are some signals on a de-escalation of the conflict in
Ukraine, there's the tax period ... and the exchange rate has
climbed rather high in the past few days," said Ruslan
Pshonkovsky, a trader at Roseksimbank in Moscow.
The rouble typically strengthens towards the end of the
month as major exporters convert their hard currency earnings
into roubles to pay their tax obligations to the state budget.
Some analysts also view Russian assets as oversold after a
series of sharp sell-offs linked to Russia's perceived role in
the Ukraine crisis.
Supporting sentiment across markets, President Vladimir
Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko are due to meet
on Aug. 26 in Minsk to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine,
where fighting is continuing between pro-Russian rebels and
government forces.
The speaker of the Russian parliament was quoted as saying
on Thursday that the meeting was a step towards defusing the
conflict in Ukraine.
The dollar-denominated RTS share index closed 1.4
percent higher at 1,275 points, while the rouble-based MICEX
index ended 1 percent higher at 1,461 points.
Zerich Capital analyst Andrei Vernikov, however, was
cautious.
"Investors are hoping for a weakening of geopolitical
tensions ahead of the meeting in Minsk," Vernikov said in a
note.
"Buying shares on the hope of the success of the
negotiations in Minsk after the failure of negotiations in Kiev,
Geneva and Berlin is very naive. There need to be other drivers
for the growth of the market."
Domestically oriented stocks such as banks outperformed the
market. Leading bank Sberbank closed up 2 percent
while top oil firm Rosneft rose 0.6 percent.
Shares in VTB closed up 0.9 percent but gave up
some early gains after the bank reported an 82 percent slide in
first-half profit. VTB had been up 2.1 percent before the
results.
"The results didn't justify expectations - net profit
noticeably fell and was around half forecasts," Olma analyst
Ruslan Unisov said in a note.
(Reporting by Jason Bush, Yelena Orekhova and Alexander
Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)