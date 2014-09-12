* Shares rise as western sanctions evaluated

MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian stocks rebounded on Friday as investors concluded that the market had over-reacted to new European Union sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis, but the rouble hit a new record low against the dollar.

The EU's new sanctions further restrict access to foreign capital for Russia's largest state-controlled companies, including top energy firms. The United States was expected to follow on Friday with similar measures targeting Russia's largest bank Sberbank.

At 1330 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2 percent to 1,220 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 1.3 percent higher at 1,468 points.

RTS, however, is down nearly 3 percent on the week. Both indexes had fallen more than 1 percent in the previous session after the EU sanctions were announced.

"It seems that investors have decided to use the decline in Russian stocks to increase long positions," Ivan Fomenko, head of asset management at Absolut Bank in Moscow, wrote in a note.

"It may be the right decision, because it has become clear that Russian shares will be sought after and future gains are expected."

Mikhail Kuzmin, analyst at Investcafe, said that the new EU sanctions are not especially strong.

"They are only slightly changing the previous sanctions," he said. "The main question is how Russia will react. If it will be very tough sanctions then the market will fall into the red again."

A Kremlin aide has said that Russia might retaliate by imposing limits on used car imports and certain textile goods - steps that appear far less economically damaging than a ban on Western food imports introduced in August.

ROUBLE DOWN

Stocks in sanctioned oil companies also rallied, suggesting investors had previously over-reacted to measures which may have little immediate impact, as Western banks and investors are already shunning new financing for major Russian companies.

Rosneft was up 1.6 percent and Transneft rose 2.1 percent, while the whole oil and gas subindex added 1.8 percent on MICEX.

Russian markets disregarded the central bank's decision to keep rates on hold, which had been expected. The sanctions-hit economy is struggling and raising rates to combat inflation would make lending to companies more expensive.

Despite the rally in stocks, the rouble fell to a new historic low against the dollar, hit by weakness across emerging market currencies. It was down 1 percent on the day at 37.92 , losing 2.7 percent on the week.

The rouble also fell 1 percent to 48.97 versus the euro and 1 percent to 42.88 against the dollar-euro basket.

Analysts at VTB Capital said that the rouble has been falling in line with other emerging market currencies, noting that the South African rand and Turkish lira were down 0.5-0.6 percent on Thursday.

Emerging market currencies are facing downward pressure because of expectations that the United States will raise interest rates in the coming months, making lower-risk assets more attractive.

