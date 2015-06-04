MOSCOW, June 4 The rouble extended its losses on
Thursday, with the market hit by concerns over a new outbreak of
fighting in east Ukraine and the Russian Central Bank signalling
it is not going to waste its gold and forex reserves on market
interventions.
At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 1.2 percent weaker against the
dollar at 54.97 after losing nearly 3 percent in
the previous session on news the Ukrainian conflict had
escalated.
The rouble also lost 1.2 percent to trade at 61.87 versus
the euro.
Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists on Wednesday
fought their first serious battles in months, with both sides
accusing the other of provoking the escalation.
"A nearly forgotten factor has returned to the market:
geopolitics," Alena Afanasyeva, a senior analyst at Forex Club
investment house in Moscow, wrote in a note.
She said further escalation in the conflict could easily
weaken the rouble to below 55.00 roubles per dollar, with the
next psychologically important level at 56.20.
"For now, this factor (geopolitics) will be decisive for the
rouble's dynamics," Afanasyeva said.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina's comments that the
bank wants to increase its gold and forex reserves to $500
billion, from a current $360.5 billion, over the next few years
signalled the bank may be less inclined to step in and prop up
the rouble.
She also said the bank was not ready to increase its
refinancing tools that would help companies in financial trouble
- comments which also weighed on the rouble.
In June, according to the central bank, Russia's gross
external debt plus interest will come to $10.7 billion, more
than double the $5.1 billion that was due in May.
Russian stocks traded sideways, with the dollar-denominated
RTS index down 0.9 percent to 939 points and its
rouble-based peer MICEX up 0.7 percent to 1,639 points.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Abramov, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)