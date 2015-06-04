MOSCOW, June 4 The rouble extended its losses on Thursday, with the market hit by concerns over a new outbreak of fighting in east Ukraine and the Russian Central Bank signalling it is not going to waste its gold and forex reserves on market interventions.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 1.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 54.97 after losing nearly 3 percent in the previous session on news the Ukrainian conflict had escalated.

The rouble also lost 1.2 percent to trade at 61.87 versus the euro.

Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists on Wednesday fought their first serious battles in months, with both sides accusing the other of provoking the escalation.

"A nearly forgotten factor has returned to the market: geopolitics," Alena Afanasyeva, a senior analyst at Forex Club investment house in Moscow, wrote in a note.

She said further escalation in the conflict could easily weaken the rouble to below 55.00 roubles per dollar, with the next psychologically important level at 56.20.

"For now, this factor (geopolitics) will be decisive for the rouble's dynamics," Afanasyeva said.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina's comments that the bank wants to increase its gold and forex reserves to $500 billion, from a current $360.5 billion, over the next few years signalled the bank may be less inclined to step in and prop up the rouble.

She also said the bank was not ready to increase its refinancing tools that would help companies in financial trouble - comments which also weighed on the rouble.

In June, according to the central bank, Russia's gross external debt plus interest will come to $10.7 billion, more than double the $5.1 billion that was due in May.

Russian stocks traded sideways, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 0.9 percent to 939 points and its rouble-based peer MICEX up 0.7 percent to 1,639 points.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Abramov, editing by Elizabeth Piper)