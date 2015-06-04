(Adds details, updates prices)
MOSCOW, June 4 A slide in the rouble accelerated
on Thursday after the Russian central bank said its policy of
replenishing forex reserves would continue over several years
until the reserves had reached pre-crisis levels.
The Russian currency was also weighed down by a further
slide in the international oil price and by Wednesday's bout of
heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, which has cast serious doubt
on the durability of February's peace deal.
At 1540 GMT, the rouble was 3 percent weaker against the
dollar at 55.99 after losing nearly 3 percent in
the previous session on news the Ukrainian conflict had
escalated.
The rouble also lost 2.9 percent to trade at 63.00 versus
the euro.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday
that the bank plans to increase its gold and forex reserves to
$500 billion, from a current $356.5 billion, over the next few
years.
The bank has previously said that it plans to buy $100
million to $200 million each day, a pace that implies it will
drain $25-50 billion from the forex market each year.
Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said that the bank envisaged
reaching its target of $500 billion in 3-5 years, implying that
the replenishment will continue at around the current pace.
Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists on Wednesday
fought their first serious battles in months, with both sides
accusing the other of provoking the escalation.
"A nearly forgotten factor has returned to the market:
geopolitics," Alena Afanasyeva, a senior analyst at Forex Club
investment house in Moscow, wrote in a note. "For now, this
factor will be decisive for the rouble's dynamics."
The rouble was also weighed down by a steep fall in the oil
price, with international benchmark Brent down 2.5
percent to $62.20 per barrel, a day before OPEC meets to discuss
production limits.
Russian stock indexes were mixed, with heavy losses in the
dollar-denominated RTS index, which is dragged down by a
weaker rouble.
The RTS was down 2.8 percent to 920 points and its
rouble-based peer MICEX was up 0.5 percent to 1,637.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Vladimir Abramov and Jason Bush,
editing by Mark Trevelyan)