Rouble, upset with U.S. sanctions, ignores higher oil
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
July 26, 2017 / 7:52 AM / in a day

Rouble, upset with U.S. sanctions, ignores higher oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble trod water at the market opening on Wednesday as concerns about fresh U.S. sanctions eclipsed a rebound in oil prices to their highest levels since early June.

The rouble was little changed at 59.87 against the dollar as of 0730 GMT, shrugging off a 1.1 percent gain in Brent oil prices to $50.8 per barrel.

The market was preoccupied with new economic and financial sanctions against Russia that were backed by the U.S. House of Representatives but are yet to be approved by the Senate and by President Donald Trump.

A dealer at a major Russian bank said there was no panic on the market. But, given Russia's promises of a "painful" response to new U.S. sanctions, a new wave of geopolitical tensions between the two countries is being priced in.

"The White House has so far stopped short of declaring the President's intention of whether to sign this into law, but given that the margin of the majority in the House far exceeds the two-thirds required to override the President's veto, that is a nuance," VTB Capital said in a note to clients.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.1 percent to 69.69 .

Russian share indexes were firmer. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.7 percent to 1,017.4 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.5 percent higher at 1,933.7.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

