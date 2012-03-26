* Sovereign Eurobond placement expected any day

* Shares broadly up, with Gazprom underperforming

* Rouble liquidity tightens on tax payments

By Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, March 26 Russian bond prices slipped on Monday ahead of a sovereign Eurobond placement, while oil and gas shares underperformed broad stock market gains, tracking a slide in crude prices and a government order for gas monopoly Gazprom to improve efficiency.

The rouble opened up, fuelled chiefly by tight liquidity, which shrinks at the end of each month when Russia's exporters need to pay monthly taxes in the local currency.

Russia plans to issue dollar Eurobonds in 5-, 10- and 30-year tranches, three financial market sources told Reuters on Monday with central bank and finance ministry officials in London on a last leg of a Eurobond roadshow . It ends on Tuesday with pricing expected in mid-week.

"The goal of Russia is to form a yield curve and create new benchmarks for corporate issuance," one of the sources said. Russia's 2012 borrowing plan envisages raising up to $7 billion abroad. Russia last issued a dollar Eurobond in April 2010, when the sovereign raised $5.5 billion.

Analysts at VTB Bank said that overall Russian Eurobonds looked tight compared to levels seen two-three months ago. "On the other hand, most of the outstanding liquid notes trade on average about 100-200 basis points wider against levels seen in April 2011," the analysts said in a Monday morning note.

Yield on Russia's benchmark Russia 2030 Eurobond rose to 4.162 percent from 4.12 at Friday's close.

On the equity side, shares of the country's gas monopoly Gazprom were lagging behind broad market gains after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the company must operate more efficiently.

Gazprom's shares were up 0.6 percent at 0800 GMT, while the rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.8 percent at 1,553.1 points.

"For Gazprom, the implications are not as immediately alarming as they sound - we consider Gazprom weakening domestically to be inevitable and largely priced in," analyst Maria Yegikyan at Alfa Bank wrote in a note.

The whole oil and gas index on the MICEX exchange also underperformed the broad index, chiefly reflecting the correction in oil prices, with Brent crude slipping below $125 a barrel on speculations of a supply shortage.

The benchmark dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8 percent.

The rouble rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to 29.22 on up on Monday, receiving most support from tight liquidity levels.

Against the euro the rouble firmed 0.6 percent at 38.72 and rose 0.4 percent to 33.49 versus the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to monitor the currency's nominal exchange rate.

"The impact on liquidity conditions of the taxes which have to be paid at the end of each month is uneven and has clear seasonality," VTB analysts said.

"The biggest seasonality can be seen with the profits tax, with the pick of the payments usually falling in March-April."

The average monthly tax payment stood at 189 billion roubles ($6.45 billion)in 2011, they said, while the March profits tax payments amounted to 437 billion last year. Companies are to pay profit tax on Wednesday.

The one-month NDF rouble rate rose to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent on Friday, staying much higher than the 3 percent seen before the autumn wave of the euro debt crisis, but also lower than the 6-7 percent seen in late 2011.

"The price action was probably driven by some profit-taking, as late March-early April is historically the lowest point in rouble rates," VTB analysts said. "Meanwhile, ongoing tax payments also put some upward pressure on rates." Russian Latest Net % Change % Change on Markets Change year STOCKS MICEX 1553,09 12,12 0,79 10,76 RTS 1683,85 15,44 0,93 21,85 London ADRs 947,36 2,65 0,28 21,70 Emrg Mkt Indx 1037,30 -4,66 -0,45 13,19 MSCI Russia <.MIWD00000PUS 332,08 -0,41 -0,12 10,87 Sberbank 98,56 0,96 0,98 24,98 VTB 0,07 0,00 0,78 17,43 Gazprom 183,52 1,24 0,58 7,13 LUKOIL 1844,80 10,10 0,55 8,36 Rostelecom 148,90 0,46 0,31 -2,04 Dollar/Rouble 29,22 -0,07 -0,25 -9,11 Euro/Rouble 38,72 -0,23 -0,58 -7,23 Rouble basket 33,49 -0,14 -0,42 -8,14 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,84 7,79 0,06 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5,50 6,00 4,75

All data taken from Reuters at 0800 GMT ($1 = 29.2900 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Heinrich)