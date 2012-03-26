* Sovereign Eurobond placement expected in mid-week

By Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush

MOSCOW, March 26 Russian bond prices slipped on Monday ahead of a sovereign Eurobond placement, while Russian equities and the rouble posted gains amid an improvement in global risk appetite and tight liquidity caused by the onset of monthly tax payments.

Russia plans to issue dollar Eurobonds in 5-, 10- and 30-year tranches, three financial market sources told Reuters on Monday, with central bank and finance ministry officials in London on the last leg of a Eurobond roadshow .

The roadshow ends on Tuesday with pricing expected in mid-week.

"The goal of Russia is to form a yield curve and create new benchmarks for corporate issuance," one of the sources said.

Russia's 2012 borrowing plan includes up to $7 billion from abroad. Russia last issued a dollar Eurobond in April 2010, which raised $5.5 billion.

Analysts at VTB Bank said that overall Russian Eurobonds looked tight compared to levels seen two-three months ago. "On the other hand, most of the outstanding liquid notes trade on average about 100-200 basis points wider against levels seen in April 2011," the analysts said in a Monday morning note.

The yield on Russia's benchmark Russia 2030 Eurobond rose to 4.20 percent from 4.12 at Friday's close.

"The sovereign deal announcement could have triggered some widening on the sovereign curve ... but these movements are not that significant," said Nikolai Podguzov, fixed income analyst at VTB Capital.

He noted that indications on Monday that the U.S. Federal Reserve may embark on a third round of quantitative easing this year have helped to lift global risk sentiment, boosting the general demand for Russian securities following a decline in global investor sentiment last week.

Russian equities rose strongly on Monday. At 1525 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.6 percent at 1565.1 points, while the rouble-denominated RTS was up 2.6 percent to 1712.2 points.

The rouble rose 1.1 percent against the dollar to 28.96 on Monday, receiving most support from tight liquidity levels.

Against the euro the rouble firmed 0.9 percent at 38.61 and it rose 1.0 percent to 33.30 versus the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to monitor the currency's nominal exchange rate.

"The impact on liquidity conditions of the taxes which have to be paid at the end of each month is uneven and has clear seasonality," VTB analysts said.

"The biggest seasonality can be seen with the profits tax, with the pick of the payments usually falling in March-April."

The average monthly tax payment stood at 189 billion roubles ($6.45 billion)in 2011, they said, while the March profits tax payments amounted to 437 billion last year. Companies are to pay profit tax on Wednesday. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1565.06 24.09 1.56 11.61 RTS 1712.24 43.83 2.63 23.91 London ADRs 962.38 17.67 1.87 23.63 Emrg Mkt 1043.42 1.46 0.14 13.86 Indx MSCI Russia <.MIWD00000PU 335.39 2.90 0.87 11.98

> Sberbank 100.04 2.44 2.50 26.86 VTB 0.07 0.00 3.03 20.06 Gazprom 184.67 2.39 1.31 7.81 LUKOIL 1852.00 17.30 0.94 8.78 Rostelecom 148.20 -0.24 -0.16 -2.50 Dollar/Roub <RUBUTSTN=MCX 28.96 -0.33 -1.11 -9.90 e Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN=MCX 38.61 -0.34 -0.87 -7.51 Rouble 33.30 -0.33 -0.99 -8.67 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.83 7.80 0.16 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 6.00 6.25 4.75 rate

TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO

All data taken from Reuters at 15.25 GMT (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)