* Sovereign Eurobond pricing expected on Wednesday

* Placement unlikely to affect the weakening rouble

* Stocks down on weak steelmakers earnings, souring global mood

By Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's sovereign and corporate Eurobonds yields rose slightly on Wednesday ahead of an expected sell of $7 billion in new government paper, while the rouble and stocks tracked a souring global mood and weaker crude prices lower.

The country's commodity-heavy bourses were down, afflicted by a broader selloff in riskier assets and two of the country's largest steelmakers - Evraz and Novolipetsk - reporting subdued 2011 financial results.

Sources close to the Eurobond deal said that Russia plans to issue $3 billion in 30-year paper at 250-255 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion in 10-year paper at plus 240-245 basis points and $2 billion in five-year bonds at 230-235 basis points over Treasuries.

Final pricing for the bonds, the largest sovereign emerging markets issue in more than a decade, is expected on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning's rise in yields of Russian bonds mirrored a global risk-off mode that began on Tuesday but analysts said that the bond placement has likely drummed up demand of around $25 billion that will benefit the secondary market once the sale goes through.

At 0750 GMT, the yield of the country's benchmark bond maturing in 2030 rose to 4.20 percent from 4.16 percent seen on Tuesday.

"Yesterday most markets were in risk-off mode and today we see the tendency continue on emerging markets," sad Alexei Demkin, head of fixed income analysis at Gazprombank in Moscow.

"If the placement is successful and nothing destructive happens on global markets, we can expect that demand for other existing Russia sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds ... will increase, and we can see an additional interest in Russian Eurobond universe as a whole."

While the rise of market yields for the existing Eurobond could prod the final price of the new bonds lower, most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, which should work in the Russian finance ministry's favour given such issues are priced according to spreads to equivalent dollar paper.

The yield of U.S. 30-year paper was 3.30 percent on Wednesday, down from 3.35 seen on Monday. That suggests the yield on the 30-year Eurobond to be sold by Russia would stand currently at 5.80-5.85 percent.

The rouble, which weakened on Wednesday by 0.1 percent versus the dollar to 29.07 is unlikely, however, to benefit from the hefty proceeds raised via Eurobonds, analysts say.

"The ongoing sovereign Eurobond placement, with up to $7 billion likely to be tapped by the finance ministry, will probably not have any impact on the rouble as the finance ministry is likely to conduct the respective currency exchange directly with the central bank, rather than on the open market," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note.

Oil fell on Wednesday for a second session in a row on the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States, with Brent crude declining to $124.80 a barrel.

Against the euro the rouble was down 0.4 percent from Tuesday at 38.84 and was down 0.3 percent to 33.46 versus the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to monitor the currency's nominal exchange rate .

London-traded Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday its net rose 23 percent last year, falling short of a consensus forecast . The company's global depository receipts were trading 0.8 percent down on the news.

Results for Novolipetsk on Tuesday showed it had also fallen short of analysts' expectations for 2011 while outlining major investment this year.

Russia's benchmark dollar-denominated RTS inched down 0.15 percent to 1693.00 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX index was down 0.4 percent at 1551.95 Russian Latest Net % Change % Change on Markets Change year STOCKS MICEX 1551.95 -2.33 -0.15 10.68 RTS 1693.00 -6.68 -0.39 22.52 London ADRs 949.94 -6.63 -0.69 22.03 Emrg Mkt Indx 1050.60 -4.82 -0.46 14.65 MSCI Russia 335.99 -0.16 -0.05 12.18 Sberbank 97.98 0.17 0.17 24.25 VTB 0.07 -0.00 -0.13 18.29 Gazprom 182.39 -0.36 -0.20 6.47 LUKOIL 1842.70 -3.80 -0.21 8.23 Rostelecom 146.92 -0.28 -0.19 -3.34 Dollar/Rouble 29.07 0.04 0.14 -9.59 Euro/Rouble 38.84 0.14 0.36 -6.95 Rouble basket 33.46 0.09 0.25 -8.23 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.84 7.82 0.02 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.00 5.50 5.50 rate

All data taken from Reuters at 0750 GMT (Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)