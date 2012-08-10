* Rouble down across the board

* Market awaits central bank rate decision

* Risk aversion after China data weighs, stocks down

MOSCOW, Aug 10 The Russian rouble weakened and stock indexes dipped in early trade on Friday after China's trade data but strong oil prices are set to limit losses.

Market players will be closely watching the central bank's monthly meeting where it is expected to leave key rates unchanged. A recent spike in inflation, however, speaks for a tighter monetary policy.

"We think that the central bank will keep rates on hold at its meeting, before launching a tightening cycle next month. But it is a close call, and a hike is possible," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

A marginal increase in interest rates or an "on-hold" decision will unlikely take a toll on Russian assets.

Higher rates, however, will increase the rouble's appeal by pushing up rewards from carry trade operations, where low-yielding currencies, such as the dollar, are used to buy into high-yielding assets, such as Russian bonds.

Risk aversion rose globally after China's export and import growth came in well below expectations in July, weighed down by weakness in major trading partners and lower commodity prices.

By 0615 GMT the rouble had fallen 0.6 percent to 31.87 against the dollar, heading away from its strongest level since May of 31.42, hit on Thursday.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.4 percent to 39.15 and weakened 0.5 percent to 35.15 versus the euro-dollar basket.

"The rouble got under pressure from China's data... But high oil prices will restrain the rouble's weakening," said Pyotr Neymishev, chief dealer at Otkritie Bank.

Russian stocks were also hit by risk aversion, with the dollar-traded RTS index falling one percent to 1,432.1 points. The rouble-based MICEX index was down 0.6 percent at 1,448.1 points. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Pravin Char)