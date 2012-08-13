* RTS, MICEX indexes rise * Gazprom Neft shares down after results * Rouble eases vs dollar, stable vs euro * Tax payments to support soon MOSCOW, Aug 13 Russian shares rose in light trade on Monday, supported by strong oil prices, while the rouble was little changed with firming expected later this week due to monthly tax payments. By 0746 GMT, the dollar-based RTS index gained 0.2 percent to 1,429.7 points, outperforming the broader emerging market index which shed 0.4 percent. The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.5 percent at 1,448.3 points after briefly rising above a strong resistance level formed by its 200-day moving average of 1,452.9. "Bears' hopes that August would become month of losing have not come true yet. MICEX and RTS indexes have anchored above 1,400 levels," analysts at Zerich said in a note. Brent crude futures have lent major support to Russian assets by rising above $113 per barrel from levels of around $100 seen a month ago. Shares in Gazprom Neft declined 0.2 percent after Russia's fifth-largest oil producer reported a six-month net profit. The rouble eased 0.2 percent to 31.91 versus the dollar, stepping away from its strongest since May of 31.41 hit last week. Against the euro, the rouble was flat at 39.17 and shed 0.1 percent to 35.18 versus the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's main gauge of the currency market. "We could not exclude the rouble's firming beyond 35 versus the basket thanks to high oil prices. Moreover, tax payment period is ahead," said Andrei Mishko, a dealer at Nomos Bank. Demand for roubles usually increases in the second half of each month as Russian banks and companies seek to meet local tax liabilities, replenishing rouble liquidity by converting dollars and euros. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1448.26 6.67 0.46 3.28 RTS 1429.71 2.38 0.17 3.46 London ADRs 827.78 1.65 0.20 6.34 Emrg Mkt Indx 975.01 -4.24 -0.43 6.40 MSCI Russia 770.80 1.51 0.20 4.62 Sberbank 93.24 0.39 0.42 18.23 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.35 -3.19 Gazprom 154.63 0.78 0.51 -9.73 LUKOIL 1869.00 9.70 0.52 9.78 Rostelecom 124.86 3.50 2.88 -17.86 Dollar/Rouble 31.91 0.08 0.24 -0.75 Euro/Rouble 39.17 -0.01 -0.03 -6.15 Rouble basket 35.18 0.04 0.11 -3.53 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.85 7.83 0.11 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.50 6.00 5.15 All data taken from Reuters at 0747 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)