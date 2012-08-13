* RTS, MICEX indexes rise on stronger oil price * AFI Development shares plummet on expected property loss * Rouble firms vs dollar, basket (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 13 A rise in the oil price buoyed Russian shares on Monday and supported the rouble, which could be set for further gains later this week ahead of monthly tax payments. By 1443 GMT, the dollar-based RTS share index was up 1.5 percent at 1,448.4 points, outperforming the broader emerging market index which was down 0.4 percent. The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.4 percent at 1,461.6 points , breaking through a strong resistance level formed by its 200-day moving average at 1,452.9. Oil is Russia's chief export and investor sentiment was lifted as Brent crude futures rose above $114 per barrel to their highest level since May on concerns about supplies. "While oil prices are not declining, 'bears' will be on a side track," said Andrei Vernikov at Zerich Capital Management. Worries about the euro zone debt crisis continue to weigh on global investor sentiment towards riskier emerging markets, including Russia, and stock market gains could be brief, some analysts said. "The current rise is worth using to close long positions as tomorrow is expected to bring a bunch of negative statistics on the European economy," analysts at Alor brokerage said in a note, referring to first quarter data on gross domestic product and industrial production. Most blue chip shares, including Russia's No.1 lender Sberbank and gas monopoly Gazprom, were around 1.5 percent higher on the day. Shares of real estate firm AFI Development bucked the market, plunging 17 percent after the company said it expects to report a 14 percent drop in the value of its property portfolio for the second quarter. The rouble firmed 0.2 percent to 31.75 versus the dollar, closing in on its strongest since May of 31.41 hit last week. Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 39.22 but gained 0.1 percent to 35.11 versus the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's main gauge of the currency market. "Some demand for foreign currencies could be seen, limiting the rouble's rise. Its moves will be more pronounced if oil prices fall below $110 or rise above $116," said Roman Pakhomenko, chief dealer at Lanta bank. In the second half of August the rouble is likely to be supported by Russian banks and companies that will need to convert dollars and euros into roubles to meet local tax liabilities. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1461.55 19.96 1.38 4.23 RTS 1448.39 21.06 1.48 4.81 London ADRs 839.23 13.10 1.59 7.81 Emrg Mkt Indx 975.63 -3.62 -0.37 6.46 MSCI Russia 781.42 12.13 1.58 6.06 Sberbank 94.23 1.38 1.49 19.49 VTB 0.06 0.00 1.52 -2.06 Gazprom 156.30 2.45 1.59 -8.76 LUKOIL 1888.80 29.50 1.59 10.94 Rostelecom 124.54 3.18 2.62 -18.07 Dollar/Rouble 31.75 -0.08 -0.24 -1.24 Euro/Rouble 39.22 0.03 0.09 -6.04 Rouble basket 35.11 -0.03 -0.08 -3.71 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.85 7.82 0.11 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.50 6.00 5.15 All data taken from Reuters at 1343 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Olga Popova; Editing by Susan Fenton)