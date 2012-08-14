* MICEX share index again tests resistance at 1,460 points * Rouble firms on strong oil, encouraging euro growth data * Bonds also higher, rebounding from last week's decline By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Aug 14 Russian shares rose on Tuesday, briefly breaching a key resistance level for a second day, while the rouble extended gains, boosted by buoyant oil prices and better than forecast growth data from the euro zone. At 0730 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.5 percent on the day at 1,459.9 points, testing resistance at 1,460 points several times. The dollar-traded RTS index was up 0.9 percent at 1,449.6 points. "MICEX seems unable to cross (this) ...significant resistance level..., where active selling starts," Andrei Tolstousov, asset manager at Grandis Capital said in a note. "Perhaps part of the players believe that the (July) correction in the market was not deep enough and therefore are betting on a slide." The last time the MICEX opened above 1,460 points was on May 2, according to Reuters data. In late July, the index fell nearly 3 percent from the 1,450 points it reached at the start of the month. With no major domestic news expected on Tuesday, Russian markets looked to Europe, where the euro zone as a whole and the biggest economies in the bloc are releasing second-quarter gross domestic product data. Slightly better than expected performances by the German and French economies eased anxiety about the regionwide data, which is still expected to show the bloc sliding back into recession. Steady oil, a key factor for the major crude producer's public finances and its commodity-heavy bourses, also underpinned trading. Prices for Brent crude stayed still above $113 per barrel on Tuesday ahead of the pan-European GDP data. The rouble firmed 0.3 percent against the dollar to 31.76 and was up 0.1 percent versus the euro at 39.30. It was 0.2 percent firmer against its euro/dollar basket at 35.15. "The trend of recent days can quite likely repeat itself - the rouble will rise in the morning and in the evening there will be buying of foreign currencies and it will fall," said Igor Akinshin, a trader from Alfa-Bank in Moscow. "The currency basket today probably will not go beyond 35.00-35.25 roubles." Benchmark debt prices were also supported, with the yield on the Eurobond maturing in 2042 inching down to 4.52 percent from 4.53 percent. The country's debt market have seen diminished volumes in recent weeks, typical for the vacation month of August. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1459.89 8.54 0.51 4.33 RTS 1449.57 13.42 0.93 4.90 London ADRs 839.96 9.00 1.08 7.90 Emrg Mkt Indx 979.11 6.52 0.67 6.84 MSCI Russia 781.40 7.35 0.95 6.06 Sberbank 94.06 0.88 0.94 19.27 VTB 0.06 0.00 1.03 -1.84 Gazprom 156.39 1.19 0.77 -8.70 LUKOIL 1890.00 8.00 0.43 11.01 Rostelecom 126.10 1.65 1.33 -17.04 Dollar/Rouble 31.76 -0.10 -0.31 -1.21 Euro/Rouble 39.30 -0.03 -0.07 -5.83 Rouble basket 35.15 -0.07 -0.19 -3.59 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.84 7.81 0.91 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.50 6.00 5.50 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0730 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Stonestreet)