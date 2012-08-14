* MICEX share index again tests resistance at 1,460 points
* Rouble firms on strong oil, encouraging euro growth data
* Bonds also higher, rebounding from last week's decline
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Aug 14 Russian shares rose on Tuesday, briefly breaching
a key resistance level for a second day, while the rouble extended gains,
boosted by buoyant oil prices and better than forecast growth data from the euro
zone.
At 0730 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.5 percent on
the day at 1,459.9 points, testing resistance at 1,460 points several times.
The dollar-traded RTS index was up 0.9 percent at 1,449.6 points.
"MICEX seems unable to cross (this) ...significant resistance level...,
where active selling starts," Andrei Tolstousov, asset manager at Grandis
Capital said in a note.
"Perhaps part of the players believe that the (July) correction in the
market was not deep enough and therefore are betting on a slide."
The last time the MICEX opened above 1,460 points was on May 2, according to
Reuters data. In late July, the index fell nearly 3 percent from the 1,450
points it reached at the start of the month.
With no major domestic news expected on Tuesday, Russian markets looked to
Europe, where the euro zone as a whole and the biggest economies in the bloc are
releasing second-quarter gross domestic product data.
Slightly better than expected performances by the German and French
economies eased anxiety about the regionwide data, which is still expected to
show the bloc sliding back into recession.
Steady oil, a key factor for the major crude producer's public finances and
its commodity-heavy bourses, also underpinned trading.
Prices for Brent crude stayed still above $113 per barrel on Tuesday
ahead of the pan-European GDP data.
The rouble firmed 0.3 percent against the dollar to 31.76 and
was up 0.1 percent versus the euro at 39.30. It was 0.2 percent
firmer against its euro/dollar basket at 35.15.
"The trend of recent days can quite likely repeat itself - the rouble will
rise in the morning and in the evening there will be buying of foreign
currencies and it will fall," said Igor Akinshin, a trader from Alfa-Bank in
Moscow.
"The currency basket today probably will not go beyond 35.00-35.25 roubles."
Benchmark debt prices were also supported, with the yield on the Eurobond
maturing in 2042 inching down to 4.52 percent from 4.53
percent.
The country's debt market have seen diminished volumes in recent weeks,
typical for the vacation month of August.
Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on
Markets year
STOCKS
MICEX 1459.89 8.54 0.51 4.33
RTS 1449.57 13.42 0.93 4.90
London ADRs 839.96 9.00 1.08 7.90
Emrg Mkt Indx 979.11 6.52 0.67 6.84
MSCI Russia 781.40 7.35 0.95 6.06
Sberbank 94.06 0.88 0.94 19.27
VTB 0.06 0.00 1.03 -1.84
Gazprom 156.39 1.19 0.77 -8.70
LUKOIL 1890.00 8.00 0.43 11.01
Rostelecom 126.10 1.65 1.33 -17.04
Dollar/Rouble 31.76 -0.10 -0.31 -1.21
Euro/Rouble 39.30 -0.03 -0.07 -5.83
Rouble basket 35.15 -0.07 -0.19 -3.59
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.84 7.81 0.91 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight 5.50 6.00 5.50
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0730 GMT
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by
John Stonestreet)