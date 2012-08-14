* MICEX stock index rises above resistance at 1,460 points * Rouble firms on strong oil, encouraging euro growth data * Bonds also higher, rebounding from last week's decline (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Aug 14 Russian shares rose in thin summer trade on Tuesday, breaching a key resistance level, while the rouble extended gains, boosted by buoyant oil prices and better-than-forecast growth data from the euro zone. By 1425 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.7 percent on the day at 1,463.2 points, hovering at its highest since May above resistance at 1,460 points. The dollar-traded RTS index also rose 0.7 percent at 1,446.6 points. With no major domestic news scheduled for Tuesday, Russian markets were watching Europe, where the euro zone as a whole recorded a 0.2 percent slide in second-quarter gross domestic product. Slightly better than expected performances by the German and French economies, however, eased anxiety about the region-wide data. "Still there are no big investors in the market and in their absence everything is in the hands of punters (speculators)," said Pavel Koryshev, a trader at Univer Capital. Steady oil, a key factor for the major crude producer's public finances and its commodity-heavy bourses, underpinned Russian assets as Brent crude stayed above $113 per barrel. The rouble firmed 0.1 percent against the dollar to 31.83 in light trade, with turnover on the main dollar-rouble trading section of the MICEX exchange reaching $4.4 billion by 1425 GMT compared to regular volumes of $6-7 billion. Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.1 percent versus the euro at 39.27 . It was 0.1 percent firmer against its euro-dollar basket at 35.18. "August can be a frightening month for the market (in terms of volatility) so players prefer opening small and mostly intraday positions," said Pyotr Neymishev, chief dealer at Otkritie bank. Future moves in the rouble will depend on global forex and commodities markets, said Neymishev, adding that the rouble is likely to hover within a range of 31.5-32.0 versus the dollar in the near term. Benchmark debt prices were also supported, with the yield on the benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 inching down to 3.17 percent from 3.21 percent seen on Monday. The country's debt market have seen diminished volumes in recent weeks, typical for the vacation month of August. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1463.24 10.82 0.74 4.35 RTS 1446.61 10.46 0.73 4.68 London ADRs 839.43 8.47 1.02 7.83 Emrg Mkt Indx 978.94 6.35 0.65 6.83 MSCI Russia 780.82 6.77 0.87 5.98 Sberbank 93.86 0.68 0.73 19.02 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.19 -2.66 Gazprom 156.80 1.60 1.03 -8.46 LUKOIL 1888.50 6.50 0.35 10.93 Rostelecom 126.35 1.90 1.53 -16.88 Dollar/Rouble 31.83 -0.03 -0.08 -0.99 Euro/Rouble 39.27 -0.06 -0.15 -5.91 Rouble basket 35.18 -0.04 -0.12 -3.53 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.83 7.82 1.00 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.50 6.00 5.50 All data taken from Reuters at 1425 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Olga Popova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)