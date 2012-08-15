* RTS, MICEX down from strongest level since early May * Rouble eases slightly, retains support from month-end tax duties * Oil prices also supportive * Political factors to weigh in longer term, says dealer By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 15 Russian stocks fell from more than four-month highs on Wednesday as low-volume markets turned more risk-averse, while an easing rouble was underpinned by still strong oil prices and looming tax payments. The dollar-based RTS index fell 2 percent to 1,416.0 points by 1004 GMT and its rouble-traded peer MICEX was down 1.8 percent at 1,436.4, sliding from its highest since early May of 1,467.2 hit earlier this week. Shares in steel and mining companies led the retreat - a typical sign of rising risk aversion towards emerging market assets. Novolipetsk, Russia's second-largest steel producer, fell 2.6 percent, and No. 2 steelmaker Severstal shed 2.3 percent. Markets were rangebound "as they lack serious reasons to change their mood," analysts at Sberbank said in a note. "A confirmation that European (monetary) authorities will intervene in the debt market to support borrowing costs at an acceptable level is needed for the rally to continue." European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank could intervene to lower Italian and Spanish borrowing costs if those countries first asked for help from the euro zone's rescue funds. The backdrop, however, remained broadly supportive for Russian assets, with Brent crude prices remaining above $113.5 per barrel. Month-end tax payments, when exporters convert their revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities, also buoyed the rouble. The local currency eased 0.3 percent to 31.93 versus the dollar and gave up 0.2 percent to 39.30 against the euro. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble shed 0.2 percent to 35.24 , remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the central bank does not carry out forex interventions. "We see the level of 32 roubles per dollar as a very attractive for exporters as the tax payment period kicks off today with social security payments," analysts at ING said in a note. In the longer-term, however, volatility in the rouble could increase on political as well as economic factors. "The political factor ... might seriously undermine the investment appeal of the country," said Sergei Romanchuk, chief dealer at Metallinvestbank, adding that Russia's judicial system is one of the biggest concerns. International rights activists have criticised a proposed three-year prison sentence for three members of the Pussy Riot punk band who held a "protest prayer" against the Russian Orthodox Church's close links to President Vladimir Putin. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny could face jail for allegedly stealing wood from a state company in 2009. He says the case is politically motivated. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1436.37 -26.20 -1.79 2.43 RTS 1416.04 -29.25 -2.02 2.47 London ADRs 823.04 -13.92 -1.66 5.73 Emrg Mkt Indx 973.21 -4.04 -0.41 6.20 MSCI Russia 766.32 -14.15 -1.81 4.01 Sberbank 92.19 -1.39 -1.49 16.90 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -2.31 -5.06 Gazprom 154.14 -2.85 -1.82 -10.02 LUKOIL 1858.70 -30.30 -1.60 9.17 Rostelecom 124.00 -1.87 -1.49 -18.42 Dollar/Rouble 31.93 0.09 0.28 -0.69 Euro/Rouble 39.30 0.05 0.14 -5.85 Rouble basket 35.24 0.07 0.21 -3.35 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.85 7.83 -0.13 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.50 6.00 5.50 All data taken from Reuters at 1004 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Stonestreet)