* RTS, MICEX indexes rise, hover close to resistance level * Rouble steady, poised to firm on taxes By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 16 Russian shares rose in early trade on Thursday, gaining support from an overnight spike in oil prices to above $116 per barrel, while the rouble was steady but expected to firm as monthly tax payments are made. The dollar-based RTS index climbed 0.4 percent to 1,433.6 points and the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.3 percent at 1,452.9 points, just above strong resistance level formed by the 200-day moving average. Trading activity was low at the peak of the August holiday season. A rise in Brent crude price to above $116 for the first time since early May supported Russian assets but they are seen as vulnerable to changes in global risk sentiment. Analysts at Troika Dialog said the main driver of Russia's rouble and shares "for some time has been the trend in global emerging markets and investors' assessment of risk". "Still, the rising (oil) price is a positive for the budget and gives the government more spending firepower to sustain economic growth around the 4.0 percent level we forecast," they wrote. The European benchmark for oil has risen by more than a third in less than two months on worries that a conflict over Iran's disputed nuclear programme could escalate, disrupting supply, and as investors lock in positions on hopes of more stimulus measures from central banks. European stocks and the euro were lower on Thursday, however, after global growth engine China warned its trade outlook was worsening and stronger U.S. data tempered expectations of additional stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Shares in Pharmacy Chain 36.6 rose 2.6 percent, extending gains after the company reported a rise in its second-quarter revenue. "It is corporate earnings season which periodically moves the market. But generally the market is being driven by the external backdrop," said Dmitry Chernyadyev, an analyst at Alfa Capital, adding the upwards trend was still intact. The rouble was steady at 31.91 versus the dollar and virtually unchanged at 39.14 against the euro. Against the euro-dollar basket, the rouble had added 0.1 percent to 35.15 , hovering near a strong trend line, formed by its 200-day moving average. The rouble's firming is limited by persistent demand for foreign currencies but month-end tax payments could push it higher as export-focused companies are set to step up conversion of foreign currencies to meet local liabilities. "Taxes will play on the rouble's side for a while but then its dynamics could change," analysts at ING said in a note. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1452.86 4.54 0.31 3.61 RTS 1433.56 5.89 0.41 3.74 London ADRs 831.57 2.69 0.32 6.82 Emrg Mkt Indx 971.92 -2.31 -0.24 6.06 MSCI Russia 773.86 2.27 0.29 5.04 Sberbank 93.28 0.30 0.32 18.29 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.39 -3.80 Gazprom 155.90 1.30 0.84 -8.99 LUKOIL 1869.70 3.70 0.20 9.82 Rostelecom 125.81 0.51 0.41 -17.23 Dollar/Rouble 31.90 -0.02 -0.06 -0.77 Euro/Rouble 39.13 -0.02 -0.05 -6.24 Rouble basket 35.15 -0.02 -0.05 -3.59 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.87 7.85 0.02 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.25 5.75 5.50 All data taken from Reuters at 0731 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)