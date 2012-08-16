* RTS, MICEX indexes rise, hover close to resistance level * Vimpelcom shares rally on merger talks * Rouble steady, could firm on tax payments (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 16 Russian shares rose on Thursday, outperforming other emerging markets on a spike in oil prices, while the rouble was steady but expected to firm as monthly tax payments trickle in. The dollar-based RTS index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,432.4 points and the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.2 percent at 1,451.3 points by 1257 GMT, just below strong resistance at its 200-day moving average. Trading activity was low at what is the peak of the August holiday season. "The whole process of trading now is just attempts to find a local low and then to lock in profit after a short-lived rise," said a dealer at a Western bank in Moscow. A rise in Brent crude price to above $116 for the first time since early May supported Russian assets, but they remain vulnerable to changes in global risk sentiment. Analysts at Troika Dialog said the main driver of Russia's rouble and shares "for some time has been the trend in global emerging markets and investors' assessment of risk". "Still, the rising (oil) price is a positive for the budget and gives the government more spending firepower to sustain economic growth around the 4.0 percent level we forecast," they wrote. The European benchmark for oil has risen by more than a third in less than two months on worries that a conflict over Iran's disputed nuclear programme could escalate, disrupting supply, and as investors lock in positions on hopes of more stimulus measures from central banks. European stocks and the euro were lower on Thursday, however, after global growth engine China warned its trade outlook was worsening and stronger U.S. data tempered expectations of additional stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Vimpelcom was among the biggest gainers overnight when its shares jumped 8.7 percent in New York after Norway's Telenor and Altimo, a unit of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said they will raise their stakes in the mobile operator. In Moscow, shares in Pharmacy Chain 36.6 rose 1.5 percent, extending gains after the company reported a rise in its second-quarter revenue. Fertiliser group Phosagro rose 2.3 percent after the company proposed a dividend for the first six months of 2012. "It is corporate earnings season which periodically moves the market. But generally the market is being driven by the external backdrop," said Dmitry Chernyadyev, an analyst at Alfa Capital. By 1257 GMT, the rouble gained 0.2 percent to 31.87 versus the dollar and eased 0.3 percent to 39.27 against the euro. Against the euro-dollar basket, the rouble was steady at 35.20, hovering near a strong trend line formed by its 200-day moving average. "Trading activity remains low... The rouble has support from high oil prices and support should also emerge from tax payments," said Artyom Biryokov, an analysts at HSBC in Moscow. Month-end tax payments are expected to bolster the rouble as exporters step up conversion of foreign currencies to meet local liabilities. "Taxes will play on the rouble's side for a while but then its dynamics could change," analysts at ING said in a note. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1451.31 2.99 0.21 3.50 RTS 1432.38 4.71 0.33 3.66 London ADRs 832.17 3.29 0.40 6.90 Emrg Mkt Indx 973.87 -0.36 -0.04 6.27 MSCI Russia 774.33 2.74 0.36 5.10 Sberbank 93.11 0.15 0.16 18.07 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.11 -4.28 Gazprom 156.32 1.72 1.11 -8.74 LUKOIL 1864.50 -1.50 -0.08 9.52 Rostelecom 126.00 0.70 0.56 -17.11 Dollar/Rouble 31.87 -0.05 -0.15 -0.86 Euro/Rouble 39.27 0.12 0.31 -5.91 Rouble basket 35.20 0.03 0.08 -3.46 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.85 7.83 0.12 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.85 5.35 5.50 All data taken from Reuters at 1257 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by John Stonestreet)