* Pussy Riot verdict can shake politics, markets * Rouble stable, stocks rise * Oil price weaken, still supportive for rouble By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Aug 17 The Russian rouble was stable in early trade on Friday and stocks rose slightly in thin summer turnover ahead of a ruling in the Pussy Riot trial that has raised concerns about freedom of speech in Russia, and which analysts said could deter potential investors. At 0720 GMT, the benchmark RTS index was up 0.4 percent at 1,436.36 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.2 percent at points at 1454.89 points. Later in the day, a Moscow judge is due to deliver a verdict against three members of a feminist punk band for staging an anti-Kremlin protest in a church, a case their supporters say has put President Vladimir Putin's tolerance of dissent on trial and which has drawn criticism from abroad. Prosecutors have asked for a three-year sentence.. "If the band gets a tough sentence then it will be seen as adding to the risk of a return of political protest in September-October, and reinforce the negative image of Russia with those already negative for a host of other reasons," Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog, said. "That's the main problem with these events: it's not that they cause a downturn in the perception of Russia or Russia risk - that is already bad. "But these events prevent a recovery in perception and convince sceptical investors that they are right to stay away." Alexei Bachurin, head of trading at Renaissance Capital in Moscow, also said the trial and widespread support for the band in the West could hurt sentiment. "When such an image is formed - one does not really want to invest in it," Bachurin said. Aside from the trial ruling, Weafer said trading was likely to remain quiet on Friday and retain its recent positive tone. Data from EPFR Global showed Russia was again one of the few emerging market economies to see fund inflows this week, albeit of a modest $23 million. Andrei Tolstousov, head of assets at Grandis Capital in Moscow, said market participants had opened quite a few short positions when the MICEX was between 1,400-1,450 points, betting on the market's decline to below 1,400 points. "But the market does not want to fall," Tolstousov said in a note. "Now, there is a strong support level at 1,440 points. And any positive news can give a strong impetus to play on growth." Shares of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot gained the most on Friday, trading 1.6 percent higher. "The stock has halved in value since its December 2010 peak and so we think now is the time to change our cautious stance for a more positive one," analysts at VTB said in a note, upgrading the carrier's stock to 'buy' on strong fundamentals. High oil prices are still a risk for the company and for the airline industry as a whole, but VTB considers Aeroflot's risk-reward profile attractive. Oil prices slipped on Friday, but at just below $114 per barrel of Brent crude were still supportive for Russia's commodity heavy bourses and the rouble. The Russian currency was broadly unchanged against the dollar at 31.86 , at 39.40 against the euro. The rouble was also stable at 35.26 against the basket that the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "It's doubtful we will go outside the 35.00-35.30 roubles against the basket) today," a dealer at a large Western bank said. Exporters may start selling their foreign currency revenues to meet their monthly tax obligations, payable in roubles. The liabilities - which by different estimates may reach between 450 billion roubles ($14.09 billion) and 590 billion roubles - start on Monday with the value-added tax. Little changes and trade were seen in Russia's debt market which is observing on Friday the 14th anniversary of the country's 1998 default on its sovereign debt. Yield on Russia's benchmark bond maturing in 2042 were unchanged from Thursday at 4.65 percent. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1454.89 3.02 0.21 3.76 RTS 1436.36 5.29 0.37 3.94 London ADRs 834.53 2.82 0.34 7.20 Emrg Mkt Indx 975.02 -0.80 -0.08 6.40 MSCI Russia 776.47 2.23 0.29 5.39 Sberbank 93.18 0.36 0.39 18.16 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.39 -3.89 Gazprom 157.50 0.67 0.43 -8.06 LUKOIL 1868.40 2.20 0.12 9.74 Rostelecom 126.10 -0.40 -0.32 -17.04 Dollar/Rouble 31.86 -0.00 0.00 -0.88 Euro/Rouble 39.40 -0.00 -0.01 -5.60 Rouble basket 35.26 -0.00 0.00 -3.31 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.86 7.84 0.02 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.50 5.00 4.85 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1004 GMT ($1 = 31.9295 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Olga Popova and Vladimr Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)