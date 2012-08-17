* Jailing reinforces Russia's weighty risk footprint * Rouble slightly lower versus dollar, * Stocks ease, little changed on week (Adds latest prices, Pussy Riot ruling, comments) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Aug 17 The Russian rouble and shares fell slightly on Friday as oil prices weakened, while the jailing of three members of a feminist punk band in a freedom of speech case reinforced the image of the country as a risky place to invest. At 1400 GMT the benchmark RTS index was down 0.2 percent at 1,427.81 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX was down 0.1 percent at points at 1450.86 points. Both bourses were little changed on the week. The rouble weakened 0.3 percent against the dollar 31.97 , and was virtually unchanged at 39.40 against the euro. Neither market reacted after the three members of Pussy Riot were sentenced to two years in prison for staging an anti-Kremlin protest in a church. But the sentence - described as disproportionate by the United States - reinforced an already negative image of Russia among investors. "That's the main problem with these events: it's not that they cause a downturn in the perception of Russia or Russia risk - that is already bad," Weafer said. "But these events prevent a recovery in the perception and convince sceptical investors that they are right to stay away." The trial outcome also added to the risk of further political protests in the autumn, he said. Alexei Bachurin, head of trading at Renaissance Capital in Moscow, said the fact the band has won widespread support in the West could hurt sentiment. "When such an image is formed - one does not really want to invest in it," Bachurin said. Alexei Kudrin, the country's former long-serving finance minister, said in a statement posted on his Web site: "(The) image and investment appeal of the country has suffered greatly." Data from EPFR Global showed Russia was again one of the few emerging market economies to see fund inflows this week, albeit a modest $23 million, helping the markets to retain its recent positive tone. "Market participants have not found grounds for sustained upward movement, but judging by the price dynamics they remain cautiously optimistic," Dmitry Parfenov, head of research at the Olma investment firm, wrote in a note. Andrei Tolstousov, head of assets at Grandis Capital in Moscow, said a flurry of short positions were opened when the MICEX was between 1,400-1,450 points, betting on a decline to below 1,400 points. "But the market does not want to fall," Tolstousov said in a note. "Now, there is a strong support level at 1,440 points. And any positive news can give a strong impetus." Shares of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot outperformed the market, trading 4.3 percent higher. "The stock has halved in value since its December 2010 peak and so we think now is the time to change our cautious stance for a more positive one," analysts at VTB said in a note, upgrading the carrier's stock to 'buy' on strong fundamentals. High oil prices are still a risk for the company and for the airline industry as a whole, but VTB considers Aeroflot's risk-reward profile attractive. Oil prices slipped on Friday to around $114 per barrel of Brent crude, denting the rouble and the commodity-heavy bourses. Against the euro/dollar basket that the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate, it declined 0.2 percent to 35.31. Andrei Mishko, a trader with Nomos-Bank in Moscow, said exporters may wait with selling their foreign currency revenues to meet their monthly tax obligations, payable in roubles, until next week. The liabilities - estimated at between 450 billion roubles ($14.1 billion) and 590 billion roubles - start on Monday with value-added tax. Russia's debt market was little changed on what was the 14th anniversary of the country's 1998 default on its sovereign debt. The yield on Russia's benchmark bond maturing in 2042 were unchanged from Thursday at 4.65 percent. Russian Latest Net % Change % Change on Markets Change year STOCKS MICEX 1450.86 -1.01 -0.07 3.47 RTS 1427.81 -3.26 -0.23 3.32 London ADRs 830.74 -0.97 -0.12 6.72 Emrg Mkt Indx 972.38 -3.44 -0.35 6.11 MSCI Russia 772.29 -1.95 -0.25 4.82 Sberbank 92.70 -0.12 -0.13 17.55 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.09 -4.18 Gazprom 157.58 0.75 0.48 -8.01 LUKOIL 1877.60 11.40 0.61 10.28 Rostelecom 125.60 -0.90 -0.71 -17.37 Dollar/Rouble 31.97 0.11 0.33 -0.55 Euro/Rouble 39.40 -0.00 -0.01 -5.60 Rouble basket 35.31 0.06 0.16 -3.15 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.86 7.85 0.02 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.65 5.15 4.85 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT ($1 = 31.9295 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Olga Popova and Vladimr Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Stonestreet)