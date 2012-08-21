* Local tax duties, strong oil support local market
* RTS, MICEX share indexes up; Akron strong after H1 results
MOSCOW, Aug 21 The rouble firmed in early trade
on Tuesday, buoyed by preparations for local tax payments and a
broad surge in risk appetite that also propped up Russian
stocks.
By 0707 GMT, the rouble firmed 0.3 percent to 31.97
versus the dollar and gained 0.1 percent to
39.53 versus the euro.
"Nothing has fundamentally changed overnight. Demand for
foreign currencies will be in place but it will be offset by
exporters," said Sergei Fishgoit, a dealer at Otkritie Bank.
Russian exporters normally step up conversion of foreign
currencies in the second half of every month to meet local tax
duties, which by the end of August could lead to more than 400
billion roubles ($12.47 billion) being withdrawn from the local
money market.
The rouble strengthened 0.2 percent to 35.37 versus its
euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of
the currency market, retaining support from Brent crude prices
above $114 per barrel.
Strong commodity markets along with a rise in European
stocks boosted Russian shares, pushing the dollar-based RTS
1.2 percent higher to 1,419.9 points.
The more liquid rouble-denominated MICEX index was up
0.8 percent at 1,440.5 points, testing a technical resistance
level of 1,440.
"Inability to anchor above this level may spark intraday
selling. We don't exclude traders taking profits," analysts at
Sberbank said in a note.
Shares in Akron outperformed, climbing 2.9 percent
after the Russian chemicals maker reported financial results for
the first half of 2012.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change year-to-date
STOCKS
MICEX 1440.50 11.75 0.82 2.73
RTS 1419.85 16.30 1.16 2.75
London ADRs 817.05 -8.72 -1.06 4.96
Emrg Mkt Indx 973.33 4.12 0.43 6.21
MSCI Russia 764.33 6.94 0.92 3.74
Sberbank 92.15 0.63 0.69 16.85
VTB 0.06 0.00 0.84 -5.42
Gazprom 155.37 1.26 0.82 -9.30
LUKOIL 1871.00 14.90 0.80 9.90
Rostelecom 125.10 0.65 0.52 -17.70
Dollar/Rouble 31.97 -0.10 -0.33 -0.55
Euro/Rouble 39.53 -0.04 -0.11 -5.29
Rouble basket 35.37 -0.08 -0.22 -3.00
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.87 7.84 -0.03 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.20 5.70 5.25
All data taken from Reuters at 0707 GMT
($1 = 32.0710 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maya Dyakina; Editing by John
Stonestreet)