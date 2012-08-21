* Local tax duties, strong oil support local market * RTS, MICEX share indexes up; Akron strong after H1 results MOSCOW, Aug 21 The rouble firmed in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by preparations for local tax payments and a broad surge in risk appetite that also propped up Russian stocks. By 0707 GMT, the rouble firmed 0.3 percent to 31.97 versus the dollar and gained 0.1 percent to 39.53 versus the euro. "Nothing has fundamentally changed overnight. Demand for foreign currencies will be in place but it will be offset by exporters," said Sergei Fishgoit, a dealer at Otkritie Bank. Russian exporters normally step up conversion of foreign currencies in the second half of every month to meet local tax duties, which by the end of August could lead to more than 400 billion roubles ($12.47 billion) being withdrawn from the local money market. The rouble strengthened 0.2 percent to 35.37 versus its euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of the currency market, retaining support from Brent crude prices above $114 per barrel. Strong commodity markets along with a rise in European stocks boosted Russian shares, pushing the dollar-based RTS 1.2 percent higher to 1,419.9 points. The more liquid rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.8 percent at 1,440.5 points, testing a technical resistance level of 1,440. "Inability to anchor above this level may spark intraday selling. We don't exclude traders taking profits," analysts at Sberbank said in a note. Shares in Akron outperformed, climbing 2.9 percent after the Russian chemicals maker reported financial results for the first half of 2012. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1440.50 11.75 0.82 2.73 RTS 1419.85 16.30 1.16 2.75 London ADRs 817.05 -8.72 -1.06 4.96 Emrg Mkt Indx 973.33 4.12 0.43 6.21 MSCI Russia 764.33 6.94 0.92 3.74 Sberbank 92.15 0.63 0.69 16.85 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.84 -5.42 Gazprom 155.37 1.26 0.82 -9.30 LUKOIL 1871.00 14.90 0.80 9.90 Rostelecom 125.10 0.65 0.52 -17.70 Dollar/Rouble 31.97 -0.10 -0.33 -0.55 Euro/Rouble 39.53 -0.04 -0.11 -5.29 Rouble basket 35.37 -0.08 -0.22 -3.00 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.87 7.84 -0.03 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.20 5.70 5.25 All data taken from Reuters at 0707 GMT ($1 = 32.0710 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maya Dyakina; Editing by John Stonestreet)