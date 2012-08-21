* Local tax duties, strong oil support local market * Dealers say rouble's rise limited by funds repatriation * RTS, MICEX share indexes rally; Akron strong after H1 results (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 21 The rouble firmed on Tuesday, buoyed by strong oil prices, companies preparing to make local tax payments and a broad surge in investors' appetite for riskier assets that also propped up Russian stocks. By 1317 GMT, the rouble firmed one percent to 31.76 versus the dollar, heading toward a multi-month high of 31.42 hit two weeks ago. The rouble's firming has been hampered by demand from foreign players converting rouble-denominated corporate dividends and repatriating the funds. That process is set to be supported further by a 200 billion rouble dividend payout due from oil and gas major Gazprom, just one of a number of companies due to pay out in August. But dealers said there was no sign of that demand for dollars and euros on Tuesday. "Solid demand for foreign currencies, which was not of a speculative nature, has been straining the rouble's rise. Now the rouble is rallying under pressure from players who bet on its rise on the back of high oil prices," said a dealer at a major Western bank in Moscow. Urals crude prices hovered above $116.5 per barrel URL-E, which is $1.5 higher that the level factored into Russia's 2012 budget. "The market started taking long positions in the rouble and short positions in the basket last week but not everyone had enough endurance to wait through the latest period of the rouble's weakness," the dealer said. Monthly tax payment period also played into the rouble's hands as Russian exporters normally step up the conversion of foreign currencies in the second half of every month. By the end of August, taxes could lead to more than 400 billion roubles ($12.47 billion) being withdrawn from the local money market. Versus the euro, the rouble was almost flat at 39.56 and strengthened 0.5 percent to 35.27 versus its euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of the currency market. Strong commodity markets, along with a rise in European stocks boosted Russian shares, pushing the dollar-based RTS 2.7 percent higher to 1,441.8 points. The more liquid rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.8 percent at 1,454.9 points, breaching a technical resistance level of 1,440. But traders say a further rally could not be taken as a given. "There are too many intraday players in the market now. That's why the market is unexpectedly falling for the whole day and then starts rising," said Alexei Bachurin at Renaissance Capital. Gazprom alone has promised to pay 200 billion roubles ($6.24 billion) in dividends. Shares in Akron outperformed, climbing 2.9 percent after the Russian chemicals maker reported financial results for the first half of 2012. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1454.91 26.16 1.83 3.76 RTS 1441.83 38.28 2.73 4.34 London ADRs 837.87 20.82 2.55 7.63 Emrg Mkt Indx 977.88 8.67 0.89 6.71 MSCI Russia 777.83 20.44 2.70 5.57 Sberbank 93.20 1.68 1.84 18.18 VTB 0.06 0.00 1.47 -4.82 Gazprom 156.99 2.88 1.87 -8.35 LUKOIL 1886.50 30.40 1.64 10.81 Rostelecom 125.07 0.62 0.50 -17.72 Dollar/Rouble 31.76 -0.32 -0.98 -1.21 Euro/Rouble 39.56 -0.01 -0.03 -5.22 Rouble basket 35.27 -0.18 -0.50 -3.27 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.85 7.84 0.07 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.05 5.50 5.25 All data taken from Reuters at 1317 GMT ($1 = 32.0710 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Olga Popova; editing by Patrick Graham)