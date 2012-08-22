* Assets track Asian markets after weak Japan exports
* OFZ debt auction in focus
* Russia joins WTO, share impact expected in longer term
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russian markets fell on Wednesday
after weak Japanese trade data fuelled concerns about global
demand and the outlook for Russian exports to Europe.
At 0740 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS share index
was 1.4 percent down at 1,423 points and its rouble-traded peer
MICEX shed 1 percent to 1,439.39 points, also tracking
declines in other equity markets.
Strong oil prices, with Brent crude hovering around $115 per
barrel, underpinned the market, though shares in the
country's top oil producer Rosneft were down 1
percent.
On the day Russia finally joined the World Trade
Organisation after entry negotiations that dragged on for 19
years, analysts at Troika Dialog said the terms of entry "allow
it to protect much of its industry and financial sector."
But they said the country needed to "maintain very
aggressive reform momentum to take full advantage of WTO
accession."
Over the longer term, they picked home electronics retailer
M.video, flag carrier Aeroflot and
infrastructure group Mostotrest to benefit most from
Russia's WTO membership.
On Wednesday all three were lower, with Mostotrest shedding
2.5 percent, Aeroflot 1.9 percent, and M.video 1.4 percent.
The rouble also weakened broadly, with pessimism from from
Asian markets outweighing the impact of monthly tax payments in
the local currency by exporters.
The rouble was 0.38 percent down at 31.84 against the dollar
.
Versus the euro, it lost 0.2 percent to 39.84
and was down 0.29 percent at 35.35 versus its euro-dollar basket
, the central bank's barometer of the currency market.
Russia's debt prices softened, tracking other markets after
gains earlier in the week, as the market awaited an auction of
OFZ treasury bonds later in the day.
"Today we might see some profit-taking as global risk assets
failed to (reach) new highs," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a
note.
Yields on the country's benchmark bond maturing in 2042
rose to 5.3 percent from 5.1 percent on
Tuesday.
The finance ministry plans to sell 15 billion roubles of
seven-year paper at an yield between 7.75 percent
and 7.80 percent. On Wednesday, the bond traded at 7.77 percent.
Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on
year
STOCKS
MICEX 1439.39 -15.09 -1.04 2.65
RTS 1423.00 -19.72 -1.37 2.98
London ADRs 827.10 -9.47 -1.13 6.25
Emrg Mkt Indx 969.35 -6.11 -0.63 5.78
MSCI Russia 768.46 -10.20 -1.31 4.30
Sberbank 92.86 -0.71 -0.76 17.75
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.98 -5.15
Gazprom 155.31 -1.66 -1.06 -9.33
LUKOIL 1860.20 -14.80 -0.79 9.26
Rostelecom 123.91 -1.47 -1.17 -18.48
Dollar/Rouble 31.84 0.12 0.38 -0.97
Euro/Rouble 39.65 0.08 0.20 -5.00
Rouble basket 35.35 0.10 0.29 -3.05
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.85 7.82 -0.13 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.20 5.70 5.05
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT
($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by John Stonestreet)