* Assets track Asian markets after weak Japan exports * OFZ debt auction in focus * Russia joins WTO, share impact expected in longer term By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russian markets fell on Wednesday after weak Japanese trade data fuelled concerns about global demand and the outlook for Russian exports to Europe. At 0740 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS share index was 1.4 percent down at 1,423 points and its rouble-traded peer MICEX shed 1 percent to 1,439.39 points, also tracking declines in other equity markets. Strong oil prices, with Brent crude hovering around $115 per barrel, underpinned the market, though shares in the country's top oil producer Rosneft were down 1 percent. On the day Russia finally joined the World Trade Organisation after entry negotiations that dragged on for 19 years, analysts at Troika Dialog said the terms of entry "allow it to protect much of its industry and financial sector." But they said the country needed to "maintain very aggressive reform momentum to take full advantage of WTO accession." Over the longer term, they picked home electronics retailer M.video, flag carrier Aeroflot and infrastructure group Mostotrest to benefit most from Russia's WTO membership. On Wednesday all three were lower, with Mostotrest shedding 2.5 percent, Aeroflot 1.9 percent, and M.video 1.4 percent. The rouble also weakened broadly, with pessimism from from Asian markets outweighing the impact of monthly tax payments in the local currency by exporters. The rouble was 0.38 percent down at 31.84 against the dollar . Versus the euro, it lost 0.2 percent to 39.84 and was down 0.29 percent at 35.35 versus its euro-dollar basket , the central bank's barometer of the currency market. Russia's debt prices softened, tracking other markets after gains earlier in the week, as the market awaited an auction of OFZ treasury bonds later in the day. "Today we might see some profit-taking as global risk assets failed to (reach) new highs," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note. Yields on the country's benchmark bond maturing in 2042 rose to 5.3 percent from 5.1 percent on Tuesday. The finance ministry plans to sell 15 billion roubles of seven-year paper at an yield between 7.75 percent and 7.80 percent. On Wednesday, the bond traded at 7.77 percent. Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1439.39 -15.09 -1.04 2.65 RTS 1423.00 -19.72 -1.37 2.98 London ADRs 827.10 -9.47 -1.13 6.25 Emrg Mkt Indx 969.35 -6.11 -0.63 5.78 MSCI Russia 768.46 -10.20 -1.31 4.30 Sberbank 92.86 -0.71 -0.76 17.75 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.98 -5.15 Gazprom 155.31 -1.66 -1.06 -9.33 LUKOIL 1860.20 -14.80 -0.79 9.26 Rostelecom 123.91 -1.47 -1.17 -18.48 Dollar/Rouble 31.84 0.12 0.38 -0.97 Euro/Rouble 39.65 0.08 0.20 -5.00 Rouble basket 35.35 0.10 0.29 -3.05 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.85 7.82 -0.13 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.20 5.70 5.05 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT ($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Stonestreet)