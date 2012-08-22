* Assets track Asian markets after weak Japan exports
* Vozrozhdenie bank outperforms after strong results
* Russia joins WTO, share impact expected in longer term
* Rouble eases across the board
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russian markets fell on Wednesday after weak
Japanese trade data fuelled concerns about global demand and the outlook for
Russian exports to Europe.
At 1425 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS share index was 0.9 percent
down at 1,429.8 points and its rouble-traded peer MICEX shed 0.6 percent
to 1,446.3 points, tracking declines in other equity markets.
"Yesterday the market was rising, today it is falling. Such dynamics became
normal for the market over the last few weeks. It is an evident sign that the
market is ruled by speculators," said Alexei Yevsyutin at BKS brokerage.
Strong oil prices, with Brent crude hovering above $114 per barrel,
underpinned the market, though shares in the country's top oil producer Rosneft
were down 0.8 percent and the oil arm of the state gas export monopoly
Gazprom Neft slid 1.3 percent.
Shares in Russian mid-range bank Vozrozhdenie outperformed by
rising one percent after the lender reported a rapid rise in second-quarter net
profit.
On the day Russia finally joined the World Trade Organisation after entry
negotiations that dragged on for 19 years, analysts at Troika Dialog said the
terms of entry "allow it to protect much of its industry and financial sector."
But they said the country needed to "maintain very aggressive reform
momentum to take full advantage of WTO accession."
Over the longer term, they picked home electronics retailer M.video
, flag carrier Aeroflot and infrastructure group Mostotrest
to benefit most from Russia's WTO membership.
On Wednesday all three were lower, with Mostotrest shedding 1.5 percent,
Aeroflot 0.1 percent, and M.video 0.9 percent.
The rouble also weakened broadly, losing 0.5 percent to 31.87 against the
dollar, with pessimism from Asian markets outweighing the impact
of monthly tax payments in the local currency by exporters.
"There is a strong bid for foreign currencies... and if not for the
conversion of foreign currencies by exporters the dollar would have been trading
at 32 roubles and higher," said Igor Akinshin, a dealer at Alfa Bank.
Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.5 percent to 39.76 and was
also down 0.5 percent at 35.42 versus its euro-dollar basket, the
central bank's barometer of the currency market.
The weakening rouble hampered demand for Russia's seven-year treasury bonds
at an auction on Wednesday.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change year-to-date
STOCKS
MICEX 1446.27 -8.21 -0.56 3.14
RTS 1429.82 -12.90 -0.89 3.47
London ADRs 830.04 -6.53 -0.78 6.63
Emrg Mkt Indx 969.55 -5.91 -0.61 5.80
MSCI Russia 771.48 -7.18 -0.92 4.71
Sberbank 92.70 -0.87 -0.93 17.55
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -1.00 -5.16
Gazprom 156.32 -0.65 -0.41 -8.74
LUKOIL 1870.80 -4.20 -0.22 9.89
Rostelecom 124.96 -0.42 -0.33 -17.79
Dollar/Rouble 31.87 0.15 0.48 -0.87
Euro/Rouble 39.76 0.19 0.48 -4.74
Rouble basket 35.42 0.17 0.48 -2.86
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.86 7.82 -0.18 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 4.50 5.00 5.05
All data taken from Reuters at 1425 GMT
($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Olga Popova; Writing by Lidia
Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh)