* Assets track Asian markets after weak Japan exports * Vozrozhdenie bank outperforms after strong results * Russia joins WTO, share impact expected in longer term * Rouble eases across the board (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russian markets fell on Wednesday after weak Japanese trade data fuelled concerns about global demand and the outlook for Russian exports to Europe. At 1425 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS share index was 0.9 percent down at 1,429.8 points and its rouble-traded peer MICEX shed 0.6 percent to 1,446.3 points, tracking declines in other equity markets. "Yesterday the market was rising, today it is falling. Such dynamics became normal for the market over the last few weeks. It is an evident sign that the market is ruled by speculators," said Alexei Yevsyutin at BKS brokerage. Strong oil prices, with Brent crude hovering above $114 per barrel, underpinned the market, though shares in the country's top oil producer Rosneft were down 0.8 percent and the oil arm of the state gas export monopoly Gazprom Neft slid 1.3 percent. Shares in Russian mid-range bank Vozrozhdenie outperformed by rising one percent after the lender reported a rapid rise in second-quarter net profit. On the day Russia finally joined the World Trade Organisation after entry negotiations that dragged on for 19 years, analysts at Troika Dialog said the terms of entry "allow it to protect much of its industry and financial sector." But they said the country needed to "maintain very aggressive reform momentum to take full advantage of WTO accession." Over the longer term, they picked home electronics retailer M.video , flag carrier Aeroflot and infrastructure group Mostotrest to benefit most from Russia's WTO membership. On Wednesday all three were lower, with Mostotrest shedding 1.5 percent, Aeroflot 0.1 percent, and M.video 0.9 percent. The rouble also weakened broadly, losing 0.5 percent to 31.87 against the dollar, with pessimism from Asian markets outweighing the impact of monthly tax payments in the local currency by exporters. "There is a strong bid for foreign currencies... and if not for the conversion of foreign currencies by exporters the dollar would have been trading at 32 roubles and higher," said Igor Akinshin, a dealer at Alfa Bank. Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.5 percent to 39.76 and was also down 0.5 percent at 35.42 versus its euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of the currency market. The weakening rouble hampered demand for Russia's seven-year treasury bonds at an auction on Wednesday. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1446.27 -8.21 -0.56 3.14 RTS 1429.82 -12.90 -0.89 3.47 London ADRs 830.04 -6.53 -0.78 6.63 Emrg Mkt Indx 969.55 -5.91 -0.61 5.80 MSCI Russia 771.48 -7.18 -0.92 4.71 Sberbank 92.70 -0.87 -0.93 17.55 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -1.00 -5.16 Gazprom 156.32 -0.65 -0.41 -8.74 LUKOIL 1870.80 -4.20 -0.22 9.89 Rostelecom 124.96 -0.42 -0.33 -17.79 Dollar/Rouble 31.87 0.15 0.48 -0.87 Euro/Rouble 39.76 0.19 0.48 -4.74 Rouble basket 35.42 0.17 0.48 -2.86 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.86 7.82 -0.18 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.50 5.00 5.05 All data taken from Reuters at 1425 GMT ($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Olga Popova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh)