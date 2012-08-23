* Shares, rouble rise on oil, appetite for risk * Petropavlovsk London shares tumble after weak results * Market disregards poor GDP growth data By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russian shares rose on Thursday morning, tracking their emerging market peers which had gained after the U.S. sent signals of another round of stimulus, and the rouble firmed, reflecting stronger oil prices and declining demand for hard currency. Trading volumes on Moscow's bourses continued to stay low, however, typical for the summer. At 0810 GMT, the top Russian bourse, the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1.99 percent to 1,459.01 points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX gained 1.38 percent to 1,466.82 points. Moscow bourses were outperforming the broad emerging market index, which traded up 0.9 percent, with analysts reckoning many of the Russian stocks are still undervalued. For now, investors have disregarded news the Russian economy grew at its lowest pace in two years in July in annual terms, reflecting rising inflation, capital flight and a reduction in Russia's trade balance. "The third quarter promises to be the most difficult since (the crisis of) 2008-2009," Uralsib analysts wrote in a note. But on Thursday, higher oil and the weakening dollar after the Federal Reserve hinted it may introduce more monetary stimulus at its September meeting, played in favour of Russia's assets that depend heavily on commodities. Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Thursday, approaching $116 per barrel , which was reflected in Rosneft's shares, Russia's top oil producer, as it rose 2.0 percent. Shares in steel producers, traditionally first to respond to changes of risk perception in emerging markets, were among the top performers, with Novolipetsk , Russia's second-largest steelmaker, rising 2.4 percent. Global depository receipts of Evraz, the country's top steel maker, were up 3.7 percent in London. But London-listed shares of Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk suffered badly, trading down 11.4 percent after the company reported its first half net profit fell 90 percent year-on-year. Gold prices near multi-month highs seem be doing little to stop the decline. The rouble firmed 0.7 percent against the broadly weaker dollar , trading at 31.66. Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.1 percent to 39.77 and was up 0.3 percent at 35.31 versus a euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of the currency market. Month-end taxes played a role in the rouble's strengthening, but greater support came from the decline in demand for dollars which spiked in recent days among corporations which were purchasing the hard currency for dividend payouts. "We see a gradual return of Western funds to Russian markets due to increased demand for risk," Artyom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC in Moscow said. "In the short term, a positive effect from the (expected) quantitative easing could be at work." Subdued trading was also seen in Russia's bond market, with yields on most sovereign paper falling slightly from Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2042 fell to 4.46 percent from 4.51 percent the previous session. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1466.82 19.98 1.38 4.61 RTS 1459.01 28.53 1.99 5.58 London ADRs 846.65 17.44 2.10 8.76 Emrg Mkt Indx 977.56 8.13 0.84 6.68 MSCI Russia 785.77 13.75 1.78 6.65 Sberbank 94.65 2.10 2.27 20.02 VTB 0.06 0.00 1.67 -3.63 Gazprom 159.07 2.23 1.42 -7.14 LUKOIL 1893.00 21.80 1.17 11.19 Rostelecom 126.63 1.73 1.39 -16.69 Dollar/Rouble 31.66 -0.22 -0.70 -1.51 Euro/Rouble 39.77 0.03 0.08 -4.71 Rouble basket 35.31 -0.11 -0.31 -3.16 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.80 7.79 0.36 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.50 5.00 4.50 All data taken from Reuters at 0810 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly)