* Shares rise on oil, appetite for risk * Market disregards poor GDP growth data * Rouble firms vs dollar, dividend conversion limits gains (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russian shares rose on Thursday, tracking their emerging market peers which had gained after the United States sent signals of another round of stimulus, while the rouble's gains were limited by the conversion of dividends into dollars and euros. At 1400 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1 percent at 1,444.4 points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX gained 0.6 percent to 1,455.0 points. Moscow bourses were outperforming the broad emerging market index, which traded up 0.4 percent, with analysts reckoning many of the Russian stocks are still undervalued. For now, investors have disregarded news the Russian economy grew at its lowest pace in two years in July in annual terms, reflecting rising inflation, capital flight and a reduction in Russia's trade balance. But on Thursday, higher oil, a major Russian export, and the weakening dollar after the Federal Reserve hinted it may introduce more monetary stimulus at its September meeting played in favour of Russia's assets that depend heavily on commodities. "The market rose due to covering of short positions in the morning. But it is strange that there is buying going on at higher levels ... We missed the rally on external stock markets," said Pavel Koryshev, a trader at Univer Capital. "I am sure that the Russian market will not dive lower from current levels, at least before Aug. 31," he said, referring to the widely awaited speech by the FED chairman Ben Bernanke. Prices for Russia's crude blend Urals rose above $116 per barrel URL-E, trading more than $1 higher than the level factored into the country's 2012 budget. Shares in Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom were flat on the day while Novatek shares rose 0.3 percent after E.ON Russia said it had signed gas supply deals with Russia's No. 2 gas producer and will not renew contracts with Gazprom. The rouble firmed 0.5 percent against the broadly weaker dollar , trading at 31.75. Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.2 percent to 39.81 and gained up 0.1 percent at 35.38 versus a euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of the currency market. Dealers say the rouble's oil-driven firming was suppressed by interest to convert rouble dividends into foreign currencies. "The payout of dividends normally begins in the second half of August, and they (the dividends) are being partially converted into foreign currencies. This is probably the main reason for the absence of a substantial positive dynamics in the rouble," said Denis Korshilov, head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at Citi in Moscow. Month-end taxes offset demand for dollars by promptings export-focused companies to convert revenues to meet local tax duties. Globally fading risk aversion also played into the rouble's hands. "We see a gradual return of Western funds to Russian markets due to increased demand for risk," Artyom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC in Moscow, said. "In the short term, a positive effect from the (expected) quantitative easing could be at work." Subdued trading was also seen in Russia's bond market, with yields on most sovereign paper falling slightly from Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2042 fell to 4.48 percent from 4.51 percent in the previous session. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1455.03 8.19 0.57 3.77 RTS 1444.38 13.90 0.97 4.52 London ADRs 836.22 7.01 0.85 7.42 Emrg Mkt Indx 973.09 3.66 0.38 6.19 MSCI Russia 777.29 5.27 0.68 5.50 Sberbank 93.21 0.66 0.71 18.20 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.27 -4.96 Gazprom 157.00 0.16 0.10 -8.35 LUKOIL 1889.00 17.80 0.95 10.95 Rostelecom 125.75 0.85 0.68 -17.27 Dollar/Rouble 31.75 -0.14 -0.44 -1.25 Euro/Rouble 39.81 0.07 0.18 -4.61 Rouble basket 35.38 -0.04 -0.12 -2.98 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.82 7.80 0.27 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.25 4.75 4.50 All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh)