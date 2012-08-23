* Shares rise on oil, appetite for risk
* Market disregards poor GDP growth data
* Rouble firms vs dollar, dividend conversion limits gains
(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
By Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh
MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russian shares rose on Thursday, tracking their
emerging market peers which had gained after the United States sent signals of
another round of stimulus, while the rouble's gains were limited by the
conversion of dividends into dollars and euros.
At 1400 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1 percent at 1,444.4
points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX gained 0.6 percent to 1,455.0
points.
Moscow bourses were outperforming the broad emerging market index, which
traded up 0.4 percent, with analysts reckoning many of the Russian
stocks are still undervalued.
For now, investors have disregarded news the Russian economy grew at its
lowest pace in two years in July in annual terms, reflecting rising inflation,
capital flight and a reduction in Russia's trade balance.
But on Thursday, higher oil, a major Russian export, and the weakening
dollar after the Federal Reserve hinted it may introduce more monetary stimulus
at its September meeting played in favour of Russia's assets that depend heavily
on commodities.
"The market rose due to covering of short positions in the morning. But it
is strange that there is buying going on at higher levels ... We missed the
rally on external stock markets," said Pavel Koryshev, a trader at Univer
Capital.
"I am sure that the Russian market will not dive lower from current levels,
at least before Aug. 31," he said, referring to the widely awaited speech by the
FED chairman Ben Bernanke.
Prices for Russia's crude blend Urals rose above $116 per barrel URL-E,
trading more than $1 higher than the level factored into the country's 2012
budget.
Shares in Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom were flat on the day while Novatek
shares rose 0.3 percent after E.ON Russia said it had signed gas
supply deals with Russia's No. 2 gas producer and will not renew contracts with
Gazprom.
The rouble firmed 0.5 percent against the broadly weaker dollar
, trading at 31.75.
Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.2 percent to 39.81 and
gained up 0.1 percent at 35.38 versus a euro-dollar basket, the
central bank's barometer of the currency market.
Dealers say the rouble's oil-driven firming was suppressed by interest to
convert rouble dividends into foreign currencies.
"The payout of dividends normally begins in the second half of August, and
they (the dividends) are being partially converted into foreign currencies. This
is probably the main reason for the absence of a substantial positive dynamics
in the rouble," said Denis Korshilov, head of fixed income, currencies and
commodities at Citi in Moscow.
Month-end taxes offset demand for dollars by promptings export-focused
companies to convert revenues to meet local tax duties. Globally fading risk
aversion also played into the rouble's hands.
"We see a gradual return of Western funds to Russian markets due to
increased demand for risk," Artyom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC in Moscow, said.
"In the short term, a positive effect from the (expected) quantitative
easing could be at work."
Subdued trading was also seen in Russia's bond market, with yields on most
sovereign paper falling slightly from Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark
Eurobond maturing in 2042 fell to 4.48 percent from 4.51
percent in the previous session.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change Change year-to-date
STOCKS
MICEX 1455.03 8.19 0.57 3.77
RTS 1444.38 13.90 0.97 4.52
London ADRs 836.22 7.01 0.85 7.42
Emrg Mkt Indx 973.09 3.66 0.38 6.19
MSCI Russia 777.29 5.27 0.68 5.50
Sberbank 93.21 0.66 0.71 18.20
VTB 0.06 0.00 0.27 -4.96
Gazprom 157.00 0.16 0.10 -8.35
LUKOIL 1889.00 17.80 0.95 10.95
Rostelecom 125.75 0.85 0.68 -17.27
Dollar/Rouble 31.75 -0.14 -0.44 -1.25
Euro/Rouble 39.81 0.07 0.18 -4.61
Rouble basket 35.38 -0.04 -0.12 -2.98
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr bond 7.82 7.80 0.27 7.60
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 4.25 4.75 4.50
All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia
Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh)