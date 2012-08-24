* Rouble eased vs dollar, flat vs euro * Dividends outweigh preparations for taxes * Stocks down, Novatek outperforms By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 24 The rouble weakened on Friday, pressured by dividend-related demand for dollars and a decline in oil prices, while shares also slid but were on track to post a fourth weekly gain. By 0806 GMT, the rouble eased 0.4 percent to 31.82 versus the dollar , remaining in the middle of the range of 31.6-32.15 seen over the last two weeks. "There is some balance of supply and demand while speculators are aware of bets ahead of important policy decisions," said Dmitry Novoselov at Nordea in Moscow, referring to the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve steps aimed at spurring economies. The ECB is considering setting a yield target on purchases under a new bond-buying plan but without making the levels public, central bank sources told Reuters on Thursday. Versus the euro, the rouble was flat at 39.91 and eased 0.2 percent to 35.46 against the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's main gauge of the currency market. At the peak of dividend payout season, the rouble remained under pressure from foreign investors' interest to convert rouble incomes into dollars and euros and then to repatriate the funds. On the flip side, ongoing month-end tax payments are bolstering the rouble by prompting export-focused companies to convert revenues in order to meet local liabilities. Exporters, however, may have a limited effect on the rouble as the amount of conversions is set to be far from highs. "Usually conversions of revenues lag for about two months, so now going on is a conversion of dollars received for relatively cheap June supplies," said a dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow. In June, Brent crude prices fell to their lowest since February 2011 of $88.5 per barrel. The rouble still retains a chance of strengthening further but will unlikely firm beyond 31.5 per dollar, said Novoselov at Nordea. The stock market dipped lower on Friday after rallying overnight, with the dollar-based RTS index falling 0.8 percent to 1,431.3 points. The rouble-traded MICEX index was down 0.5 percent at 1,445.9, following a sell-off on external bourses. "The U.S. market was ready for a downside correction as indexes have touched the ceiling," said Alexander Zalko, head of institutional investors relations at Finam. Shares in Russia's No. 2 gas producer Novatek outperformed by gaining 0.1 percent after E.ON Russia said it had signed gas supply deals with the company and will not renew contracts with Gazprom. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1445.93 -7.57 -0.52 3.12 RTS 1431.30 -11.64 -0.81 3.58 London ADRs 830.71 -6.34 -0.76 6.71 Emrg Mkt Indx 965.44 -8.65 -0.89 5.35 MSCI Russia 771.68 -6.56 -0.84 4.74 Sberbank 92.69 -0.35 -0.38 17.54 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.54 -5.56 Gazprom 156.49 -0.61 -0.39 -8.65 LUKOIL 1875.60 -8.00 -0.42 10.17 Rostelecom 125.00 -0.89 -0.71 -17.76 Dollar/Rouble 31.82 0.14 0.44 -1.02 Euro/Rouble 39.91 0.02 0.04 -4.38 Rouble basket 35.46 0.08 0.24 -2.75 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.85 7.82 0.22 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.50 5.00 4.25 All data taken from Reuters at 0822 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Toby Chopra)