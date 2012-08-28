* RTS index down, MICEX up * MMK shares down after poor results * Recent fall in oil prices weigh * Cbank, taxes support rouble By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 28 Russian shares were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about economic growth in Asia while lacking the momentum to post solid gains due to a dearth of positive economic data. The rouble weakened 0.5 percent to 35.65 against the euro-dollar basket, stopping at the border of the 35.65-38.65 band where the central bank sells foreign currencies in forex interventions. By 0801 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index shed 0.1 percent to 1,429.6 points and the rouble-based MICEX rose 0.4 percent to 1,454.1, staying in its recent range of 1,440-1,460. "In the absence of fresh positive news, the (Russian) market is like a flat bottle of champagne and flat champagne is not even capable of pushing the cork out of the bottle," analysts at Zerich Capital said in a note. "The MICEX index is not able to anchor above 1,460, points that's why it worth keeping the 'buy' button covered." Shares in Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) were down 0.1 percent after Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker reported a higher-than-expected net loss for the second quarter. Investors were waiting for data on U.S. economic growth due out on Wednesday together with the economic assessment in the "Beige Book" from the Federal Reserve. "These events will help to understand the market's mood but waiting for these occasions only boosts uncertainty and favours volatility," analysts at Alor said in a note. An overnight fall in Brent crude prices to below $113 per barrel from around $115 soured the investor mood, putting pressure on the rouble. The Russian currency shed 0.6 percent to 32.04 against the dollar, its weakest since August 20, and eased 0.5 percent to 40.07 against the euro. Investors' interest in converting rouble-denominated dividends along with liabilities to redeem foreign debts hurt the rouble. Banks and companies have to repay around $14 billion of debt in September, according to central bank data. On the flip side, ongoing tax payments have prompted export-focused companies to convert foreign currencies to meet local liabilities, putting pressure on domestic rouble liquidity. "All eyes are now on rouble liquidity. I don't exclude that its conditions may worsen after the tax payment period, and this could play into the rouble's hands," said Pyotr Neymishev, chief dealer at Otkritie. Interbank overnight lending rates have risen to 5.6 percent from levels of below 4.3 percent seen a week ago. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1454.11 5.54 0.38 3.70 RTS 1429.59 -1.94 -0.14 3.45 London ADRs 828.37 -3.17 -0.38 6.41 Emrg Mkt Indx 957.79 -3.07 -0.32 4.52 MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000PUS 769.40 -2.27 -0.29 4.43 Sberbank 93.98 1.17 1.26 19.17 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.86 -4.36 Gazprom 156.70 0.44 0.28 -8.52 LUKOIL 1883.30 0.30 0.02 10.62 Rostelecom 126.10 0.17 0.13 -17.04 Dollar/Rouble 32.04 0.19 0.59 -0.34 Euro/Rouble 40.07 0.19 0.48 -4.00 Rouble basket 35.65 0.19 0.54 -2.23 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.84 7.82 0.10 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.65 6.15 5.75 All data taken from Reuters at 1201 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov)