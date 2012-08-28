* RTS index down, MICEX up * Sberbank shares up ahead of results * Recent fall in oil prices weigh * C.bank, taxes support rouble (Updates prices, adds details) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Aug 28 Russian shares were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about economic growth in Asia while lacking momentum to post solid gains due to a dearth of positive economic data. By 1420 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index had shed 0.3 percent to 1,427.4 points and the rouble-based MICEX had risen 0.1 percent to 1,450.3, staying in its recent range of 1,440-1,460. "In the absence of fresh positive news, the (Russian) market is like flat champagne ... not even capable of pushing the cork out of the bottle," analysts at Zerich Capital said in a note. "The MICEX index is not able to anchor above 1,460 points. That's why it's worth keeping the 'buy' button covered." Shares in state savings bank Sberbank were a rare exception to the generally lacklustre market, rising by 1.8 percent, a day before Sberbank is due to publish international financial results for the second quarter. Shares in mobile phone operator MTS also outperformed, rising by 2.3 percent, despite MTS reporting a net loss in the second quarter caused by a $1.1 billion write-off in Uzbekistan. MTS was helped by a better-than-forecast operating margin of 44 percent. Shares in Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) were down 0.8 percent after Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker reported a higher-than-expected net loss for the second quarter. Investors were waiting for data on U.S. economic growth due out on Wednesday together with the economic assessment in the "Beige Book" from the Federal Reserve. "These events will help to understand the market's mood but waiting for these occasions only boosts uncertainty and favours volatility," analysts at Alor said in a note. An overnight fall in Brent crude prices to below $113 per barrel from around $115 soured the investor mood, putting pressure on the rouble. The Russian currency shed 0.6 percent to 32.02 against the dollar, its weakest since Aug. 20, and eased 0.9 percent to 40.23 against the euro. The rouble weakened 0.7 percent to 35.72 against the euro-dollar basket, moving inside the 35.65-38.65 band where the central bank sells foreign currencies in forex interventions. Investors' interest in converting rouble-denominated dividends along with liabilities to redeem foreign debts hurt the rouble. Banks and companies have to repay around $14 billion of debt in September, according to central bank data. On the flip side, ongoing tax payments have prompted export-focused companies to convert foreign currencies to meet local liabilities, putting pressure on domestic rouble liquidity. "All eyes are now on rouble liquidity. I don't exclude that its conditions may worsen after the tax payment period, and this could play into the rouble's hands," said Pyotr Neymishev, chief dealer at Otkritie. Interbank overnight lending rates have risen to 5.6 percent from levels of below 4.3 percent seen a week ago. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1450.29 1.72 0.12 3.43 RTS 1427.36 -4.17 -0.29 3.29 London ADRs 826.57 -4.97 -0.60 6.18 Emrg Mkt 957.80 -3.06 -0.32 4.52 Indx MSCI Russia 768.33 -3.34 -0.43 4.28 Sberbank 94.40 1.59 1.71 19.71 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.14 -5.04 Gazprom 156.66 0.40 0.26 -8.55 LUKOIL 1882.00 -1.00 -0.05 10.54 Rostelecom 125.30 -0.63 -0.50 -17.57 Dollar/Roub 32.02 0.17 0.55 -0.38 e Euro/Rouble 40.23 0.36 0.89 -3.61 Rouble 35.72 0.26 0.72 -2.05 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.85 7.84 0.05 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.60 6.10 5.75 rate All prices taken from Reuters at 1420 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Jason Bush and Stephen Nisbet)